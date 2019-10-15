Kalamazoo Combines Beer and Fear For One Night

It's Flights, Fun and Fright in Kalamazoo

Come in costume and have a delicious night out with friends!

West Michigan Beer Tours invites you to a fun night to kick off the fall holiday...

Get in the Halloween mood with this spooky bus tour featuring a brewery with a haunt, one of Kalamazoo’s best haunted attractions and try some great fall seasonal beers. Be prepared for a night of frights, flights and fun.

The tour will take you to some fun bar's and breweries, the best part of the crawl will happen in the middle of the event. You will visit the Psycho Ward & Nightmares, one of Kalamazoo’s best haunted attractions tucked into the woods behind the Kalamazoo Speedway. Enjoy VIP access to one of the haunted attractions while trying a Michigan pumpkin ale.

Itinerary Origination:

Old Burdick’s Bar & Grill inside the Radisson Plaza Hotel, 5-6 p.m.

Stop 1: Paw Paw Brewing Co., samples, haunt, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Stop 2: Psycho Ward & Nightmares, haunted attraction, 8-9 p.m.

Stop 3: Old Mill Brewpub, samples, meet-and-greet and tour, 9:30-10:30 p.m.

Termination: Old Burdick’s Bar & Grill, 11 p.m.

The event takes place on October 25th and the cost is $69.00 per person. If you are looking to buy tickets just go too Halloween Beer Tour.