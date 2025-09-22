Kalamazoo City Hall To Turn Blue Supporting Foster Children

We all come into this world the same way but unfortunately, some of us are not blessed with the best home lives. Sometimes our parents can't afford to keep us, or some other circumstances land many people in the foster care system. Sometimes they can find the love and support they deserve from a great family and other times, they live a nightmare of a life.

Just like everything else in the world, there's no perfect answer or solution to the foster care problems that exist, but something has to be done. There have been thousands of horror stories about how individuals have been treated during foster care and sometimes those people have suffered consequences for the actions they took to save themselves.

One of the main issues with the foster system is that some people feel the children have been discarded and no one will care about them or come looking for them. So, some of these horrible people feel they can get away with doing anything to these children because of their circumstances. Now, there are many people and organizations looking to save these kid's lives.

What Is The National Blue Out About?

See Us Now, is a student-led organization designed to advocate for foster children, and they have put together an initiative to highlight the problem that surrounds missing and trafficked foster children in America. They have organized a national blue out across America for Thursday September 25th. Kalamazoo has already committed to participating in the movement.

WWMT reports:

"Each year, more than 20,000 foster children go missing, and research shows that a majority of trafficked children have been involved in the foster care system," event organizers said in a release. "The National Blue Out will serve as a powerful reminder of these children and the urgent need for safe, stable housing." According to See Us Now, due to a severe shortage of foster housing, children are often placed in hotel rooms, office buildings and cars, and are "frequently shuffled from one location to another every few days." This can result in an increased risk of repeated abuse, interrupted access to medical and mental health care, and a disruption of education and development.

If you happen to pass by the Kalamazoo City Hall building on Thursday and its shining blue you should have all the trafficked and missing foster children in your mind, as See Us Now is trying to bring awareness and make a change.