The automobile shortage right now has got to be making people really nervous considering the harsh winter conditions we face in Southwest Michigan, and the subsequent construction season when it's all over. It takes a toll on our cars and unfortunately, there comes a time when we have to part ways with our vehicles. Some people get in desperate situations though, so it's good to know where you can get the most for your junk cars once they're beyond hope.

I know just how bad it is when the car you’ve been using and depending on decides to take a crap on you and you’re forced to trade it in. The first thing that goes through your mind is, “Where can I get the most money for this thing?” I’ve compiled a list of some of the places in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek area that will pay you cash for your car, and some tips from what I've experienced.

Wheelzy

Crosstown Auto and Truck Parts LLC

Morris Rose Auto Parts

Airway Auto Parts & Recycling

Butt Ugly Cars

1-800 Cars4Cash

Kalamazoo Metal Recyclers Inc

Junk King Kalamazoo

What To Do if You Need Cash For A Car

Those were just some of the options available around the area, and the best thing to do is shop your options. Be prepared to have the make, model, vin, title and any information as to what's wrong with the car ready. This should give buyers a good idea of what they'll be able to offer you for your car. Again, I'm no expert, but as someone who has had multiple junk cars, I've always found this to be the best practice. Some will offer you more depending what is wrong with the car.

What Local Companies Pay The Most Cash For Cars?

Again, this may all depend on what is wrong with your car. I've been in situations where one company would offer me $200 and another $350. The best way is to read reviews online and shop your options, and hopefully your next car will last a bit longer.