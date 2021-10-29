She had been searching for a dress to wear to a wedding. When the parcel was delivered. it was stolen from her front porch. The Kalamazoo County woman saw the thief grab her package off of her front porch on her Ring Doorbell camera. That's not all she saw...

Brittani Kincaid from Comstock Township was at work when her delivery was made. She was unable to retrieve the parcel immediately. That is when the "Butt Crack Bandit" struck.

Kincaid told Fox 17,

"I had been searching for the perfect wedding dress to wear to my friend's wedding."

She ordered a dress online and when it was delivered, she watched on her Ring doorbell camera as moments later a women scurried to her front porch and grabbed it.

Kincaid explains how she felt.

"I was very upset, angry. And frankly, I felt very violated to know that someone would come up to your front steps like that and just take something of yours."

The robber is now dubbed as the "Butt Crack Bandit". Kincaid explains,

"She looked like she wrapped his scarf or something around her face before approaching the house. And then after she grabbed the package and turned around you see a lot of butt crack. So, we ended up dubbing her the butt crack bandit."

Kincaid said that her neighbor a few houses down the street was also a victim. The bandit stole some prescription medication that was delivered.

Kincaid now plans to have any future packages delivered to her work location.

She advised others,

"You know, I just hope that people, especially with the holidays that are coming up really pay attention."