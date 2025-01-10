Urgent: Kalamazoo Autistic Teen Missing
Have you seen Trevon T.J. Brown in Kalamazoo? His family is desperately seeking help to locate him. Help us bring this 14-year-old autistic Kalamazoo teen back home to his family.
The thought of my child going missing is absolutely devastating. I can't imagine what this family is going through. This is our chance to come together as a community and do what we can to help bring this young boy home. His mother posted this heartbreaking message on Facebook at 1:25 AM Friday Morning,
Family and friends please I need your help. My baby is missing. His name is Trevon (TJ) Brown. He is 14 yrs old. He left the Kalamazoo Public Library on January 9th around 4:40 pm. He was wearing a black coat with a grey hood, black jeans and white tennis shoes. He has a grey and white plaid flannel underneath. He is 5’8 around 165 lbs. he is autistic and psychosis. Help me find my baby please.
Kalamazoo Missing Teen
- Name: Trevon "TJ" Brown
- Age: 14
- Gender: Male
- Race: African American
- Eye Color: Brown
- Hair Color: Black
- Height: 5 feet 8 inches tall
- Weight: Approximately 165 pounds
- Date Last Seen: 01/09/25
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kalamazoo teen Trevon "TJ" Brown please call Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911 or you can call 9-1-1 if it's an emergency.
