Urgent: Kalamazoo Autistic Teen Missing

Have you seen Trevon T.J. Brown in Kalamazoo? His family is desperately seeking help to locate him. Help us bring this 14-year-old autistic Kalamazoo teen back home to his family.

The thought of my child going missing is absolutely devastating. I can't imagine what this family is going through. This is our chance to come together as a community and do what we can to help bring this young boy home. His mother posted this heartbreaking message on Facebook at 1:25 AM Friday Morning,

Family and friends please I need your help. My baby is missing. His name is Trevon (TJ) Brown. He is 14 yrs old. He left the Kalamazoo Public Library on January 9th around 4:40 pm. He was wearing a black coat with a grey hood, black jeans and white tennis shoes. He has a grey and white plaid flannel underneath. He is 5’8 around 165 lbs. he is autistic and psychosis. Help me find my baby please.

Kalamazoo Missing Teen: Trevon Brown Photos courtesy of Julia Brown loading...

Kalamazoo Missing Teen

Name: Trevon "TJ" Brown

Age: 14

Gender: Male

Race: African American

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Black

Height: 5 feet 8 inches tall

Weight: Approximately 165 pounds

Date Last Seen: 01/09/25

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kalamazoo teen Trevon "TJ" Brown please call Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911 or you can call 9-1-1 if it's an emergency.

