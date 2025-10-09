Kalamazoo 5K Proceeds Will Benefit Blind & Visually Impaired Adults

Fundraisers have been the name of the game over the last couple of weeks as there have been tons of events happening all over Southwest Michigan for various organizations. Everything from fundraisers looking to help children in need, schools, animals, and more have been a success as the year is coming to a close.

There are tons of reasons to give to fundraisers and charities as they not only help you feel like you're making a difference in the world but also help with tax returns when that time of the year comes around. The most important part about fundraisers of all kinds is that people who are desperately in need of something will receive the help they need.

There are hundreds if not thousands of reasons people hold fundraisers, including to help those that may be physically or mentally disabled being one of the main focal groups. Michigan has several organizations dedicated to helping these fundraisers thrive to get these individuals the help they need, including dozens here in Southwest Michigan.

Could You Imagine What Life Is Like Being Blind Or Visually Impaired?

Kalamazoo County has been a large contributor in these fundraisers in years past, including hosting several events within the county to bring awareness and raise funds for dozens of conditions. They have announced that they will be getting in on the action once again, this time looking to help out the blind/visually impaired community.

WOODTV reports:

On Oct. 11, visitors to Spring Valley Park in Kalamazoo can attend the second annual White Cane 5K, an adaptive sports event from Western Michigan University and Midwest Enterprises for the Blind. Beginning at 10 a.m., athletes who have registered will join a walk or run 5K around Spring Valley Park on a course designed for adults and kids of all abilities.

Registration for the walk/run is $25 for adults, $15 for students, teachers, veterans, and first responders. Children 10 and under may participate for free but only the paying participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt. All proceeds will go towards white canes and local resources for blind individuals.