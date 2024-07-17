WARNING: Alarming Scam Targets Michigan Residents’ Bank Accounts

Fraud in Michigan is on the rise as scammers find new ways to steal personal information and cash from residents of the Great Lakes state. Authorities are warning that a scam that surfaced months ago continues to threaten Michigan residents and their bank accounts.

Alarming Scam Targets Michigan Residents' Bank Accounts

State officials have recently confirmed several ways fraudsters have gained access to money and personal information to steal your identity through text messages and email, and some have gone so far as to get you to meet them in person. One threatening scam has recently claimed thousands of dollars from Michigan residents with the latest tactic.

Attorney General Dana Nessel warned residents of a scam making its rounds where impostors say they're government officials and threaten you to make a payment for missing jury duty. According to the state:

In this scam, fraudsters call unsuspecting residents and tell them that they have failed to appear for jury duty in federal court. The caller threatens the person with arrest if they don’t pay a “cash bond”

Nessel also says in the statement that "delinquent jurors are never contacted by phone to pay fines for missed jury duty" and "would receive a notice by mail with specific instructions on what to do next,not a demand for immediate payment under threats of jail." Authorities warn that the scam has continued to affect Michigan residents as one woman in Troy was recently scammed out of $13,500. According to reports, another Michigan woman was scammed out of $18,000 earlier this year.

