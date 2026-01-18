Amidst laughter and joy during their adventure in Michigan, a sudden health scare for Josh has left fans on edge. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

At about 2:30 PM Eastern Time, Jase of Josh and Jase posted an update on all of their social media profiles, including Facebook and TikTok, that he walked into where the two were staying to find Josh on the floor in a lot of pain. You can watch the video below. If you don't have TikTok, you can tap here to watch it on Facebook.

The previous video that the internet-famous Brits posted before this scary update showed Josh and Jase having a blast at Boyne Mountain Resort near Traverse City. That was posted Saturday evening.

At this time, we do not know for sure where in Michigan the two are located, and we have no idea what the medical emergency is or if Josh will be experiencing the U.S. health system for the first time. We have reached out to the Josh and Jase team and hope to get an update soon.

As soon as we find out what's going on, we'll update this story. Right now, our thoughts are with Josh, and we hope he will be ok.

