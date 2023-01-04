If you love The Muppets as much as I do, you'll want to run up to Grand Rapids ASAP! For the second time in two years the Jim Henson traveling exhibit, The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited, is about to leave the Mitten.

It's something I've been meaning to check out since it first made a stop at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn in the summer of 2021. When it was announced the exhibit would be making a return to Michigan, this time at the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) I couldn't believe my luck!

The Jim Henson Exhibition has been living at the GRAM since October 1, 2022, but will soon be packing up all your favorite Muppets, Sesame Street, and Labyrinth characters as it heads towards its next and final stop: Baltimore, Maryland.

The Jim Henson Exhibition Ribbon Cutting Getty Images loading...

When is the Final Day?

The last day the public will be able to view The Jim Henson Exhibition at the GRAM is Saturday, January 14. Museum hours on Saturdays are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

How Much is Admission?

Admission to the art museum is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and college students (with ID), $6 for children, with kids 5 and under admitted for free. However, there is an additional fee for the Jim Henson exhibit which ranges between another $10-6. For regular adult admission to both the museum and the exhibit, you're looking at a total of $20.

What's Included in the Exhibit?

Visitors can expect to see Jim Henson's early work in puppetry including sketches and short films. According to the Museum of Moving Image, who operates the traveling exhibit,

This comprehensive exhibition reveals how Henson and his team of builders, performers, and writers brought to life the enduringly popular worlds of The Muppet Show, Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock, The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, and much more. The exhibition features a broad range of artifacts related to Henson’s unparalleled career, including more than 20 puppets, character sketches, storyboards, scripts, photographs, film and television clips, behind-the-scenes footage, iconic costumes, and interactive experiences

