Grand Rapids Opens The Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink

Tis the Season! Grab your gloves, coats, hats, and scarves and hit the ice in Downtown Grand Rapids. The Rosa Park Circle is being turned into the annual ice rink and opening day is Thursday, December 1st, and runs through the month of February.

The Rosa Parks Circle is a plaza in the heart of Grand Rapids that serves as a multipurpose facility and host many winter events during this time of year. Every year they turn a portion of the Rosa Parks Circle into an ice rink, creating affordable ice skating for everyone.

Season Schedule

The rink will be open Sunday through Sunday but some days they will open at 10 am and others at 11 am but closes no later than 9:30 pm. The rink is closed on Christmas Day but will be open for Christmas and New Yeats Eve, New Years, Valentines Day, and MLK day. The only other reason the rink would be closed is due to severe weather in the area.

Ticket Taker

Tickets are available for both adults and children for a single visit or frequent attendees can purchase a season pass to save some money. Single visit tickets are $4 for adults and $2 for any youth, youth are those aged 17 and under. Season passes are available for $25 for youth and $70 for adults, providing unlimited skating access.

There are also punch cards available, each punch card has 10 punches available to use and only cost $16. Youth cost 1 hole punch while adults are a whopping 2 hole punches, meaning multiple people could use this punch card. Or you could choose to use all 10 if you're a youth or all 5 if you're an adult.

Other Important Ice Information

Skates are provided with admission for those that don't have their own, but they are first come first served. You are encouraged to bring your own skates if you own a pair to help with availability. Sizes range from Toddler 8 to Men's 15 and there are skating balance aids for those who are new.

There are shoe bins available free of charge and lockers for personal belongings available to rent for $0.25. The rink is also wheelchair and other handicap accessible, bathrooms are nearby, and there is skate sharpening for $5.

The skating sessions are only 90 minutes long before they come out to resurface and allow more skaters onto the ice. Skate times can be reserved in advance or first come first served upon walk up, with 50 skaters per session and a limit of 6 people per reservation. Passes can also be purchased online and there are nearby parking garages, limited street parking, and public transportation.