While the cost of nearly every good and service is rising in Indiana, many of our favorite restaurants in the Hoosier state are also struggling to stay afloat. And now, a beloved chain restaurant in Indiana has announced it will be closing up to 200 locations soon.

Popular Restaurant In Indiana Closing Up To 200 Locations

Indiana has said goodbye to several restaurants that closed locations throughout the state this year. Many beloved big-name chains, such as TGI Fridays, Red Lobster, and Outback Steakhouse, have closed locations, declared bankruptcy, or relaunched under new ownership to return to the black. And one chain is starting to feel the impact of an unexpected shift in customer behavior.

Jack in the Box is the latest franchise to announce a major streamlining of its locations, with plans to close 150–200 underperforming restaurants. The closures are a bid to help the long-term financial success of the company. Part of its strategy is to shutter these underperforming locations as a way to "return to simplicity for the Jack in the Box business model and investor story,” the company's CEO said in an investment meeting.

The company plans to close between 80 and 120 restaurants by the end of 2025, with the remainder of the underperforming restaurants to close afterward. There is no word which locations are on the list.

