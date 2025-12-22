The holiday season in Indiana means shopping for loved ones and friends on our Christmas list. However, it's also the season for thieves to steal money and personal information, and the IRS is now sounding the alarm as festive scams surge in the Hoosier state.

IRS Issues Holiday Warning As Festive Scams Surge In Indiana

Scammers know that people are busy with year-end distractions, including shopping, traveling, and, not to mention, the approaching tax filing season. And scammers are counting on the season's stresses to catch people off guard.

The IRS highlighted a variety of scam types growing in frequency and sophistication, including:

Phishing and smishing scams: Criminals use phishing and smishing attempts through email and text messages. These messages often demand immediate payment or urge recipients to click links or download attachments, which can expose personal or financial information.

Social media scams: Fraudulent tax advice from influencers, scheme-promoting posts, and fake offers that mislead taxpayers over credit or refund eligibility. Posts may put people in touch with scammers.

Targeting of seniors: Scammers often target people over 65 or nearing retirement, seeking personal details, financial information, or cash. Once they get money, they usually demand more.

During the holiday season, requests for gift cards might involve a fraudster contacting a taxpayer via email, text, or social media, posing as an IRS official. Victims are told to purchase gift cards to satisfy the amounts supposedly "owed." Most scams rely on creating a sense of urgency and confusion. The reminder is to pause, verify, and avoid sharing personal or tax information.

