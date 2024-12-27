Not only is he famous inventor but the grandfather to an 11x Grammy winner!

Just when you think you know all there is to know about your own home-- you learn something new. At least that's the case for myself, personally. After spending 7 years living out of state in the Midwest I'm seeing my own home state in a new light.

The old adage is true, you really don't know what you've got until it's gone. There is no place like Pure Michigan! I've recently learned we can credit Michigan for such inventions as baby food, kitty litter, traffic lights, and the snowboard, but here are three common every day items that also got their start here in the Great Lakes State:

According to several sources inventor Lloyd Groff Copeman grew up in Hadley Township, Michigan (later incorporated into Farmer’s Creek) about 20 miles outside of Flint. Copeman was raised on a farm by his Canadian parents and upon graduating high school he went on to study engineering at what is now known as Michigan State University.

According to Lloyd's own grandson, Kent, his grandfather had nearly 700 patents to his name and,

He once told his grandson that he could walk into any store and find one of his inventions.

We can credit Copeman with inventing the first electric stove, automatic toasters, travel clotheslines, advances in thermostats, but ultimately Copeman's biggest claim to fame is:

The Rubber Ice Tray

Legend has it Copeman was inspired to create an ice cube tray made of rubber after noticing how easily snow fell off his winter boots while out hiking to collect maple syrup. Haven't you seen all those hydration and fancy ice people on Tiktok? Where would they be without Michigan's Lloyd Groff Copeman!

Lloyd Copeman died in 1956 at the age of 75. In addition to simplifying the world with lasting inventions Lloyd was also the grandfather of singing legend Linda Ronstadt, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Lifetime Achievement Grammy award winner.

See! You truly do learn something new every day. More on the legend of Lloyd Groff Copeman here.

