Prevention is imperative as there is no cure for this disease.

Yet another invasive fungus is threatening native trees across Michigan. Here's what you should be on the lookout for in your neck of the woods:

According to the U.S. Forest Service this disease poses a threat to nearly 7% of the state's 20.3 million acres of forest land. Bretziella fagacearum, or oak wilt as it is known,

spreads from tree to tree by underground root contact or through tiny, sap-feeding beetles that carry spores from fungal pads on infected trees to wounds on healthy oaks. - Michigan DNR

Sources claim trees affected with oak wilt can die within a matter of weeks. If left untreated the fungus will continue to spread from tree to tree via the root systems leaving devastation in its wake.

When to Call an Arborist:

Experts say when the leaves in the center of your oak trees begin to die or fall off-- it's time for backup. According to the Michigan DNR,

Oak wilt symptoms are most noticeable from late June through September. Affected red oak trees may rapidly shed leaves from the top down...Affected trees typically appear dead within weeks of symptom development, well before natural leaf drop.

Be aware of oak wilt symptoms and report trees via the online reporting system. Trees that have died from oak wilt require following special disposal instructions. Find more information on oak wilt here.

