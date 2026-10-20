Indiana's wealth sits in some pretty extreme pockets. Two billionaires and nearly a quarter million millionaire households, while the average person brings home around fifty grand a year.

Indiana’s income might be low, but there’s quite the wealth gap when you look at the billionaires calling it home.

The average annual income for an Indiana resident is $49,200 to $58,800. Somehow, there are 2 billionaires and nearly 240,000 millionaire households in the same state at the same time.

Who Are The 2 Richest People in Indiana?

Google Street View Cook Group in Bloomington, Indiana

#1. Carl Cook

Although it is nearly impossible to find a photo of Carl Cook, he is the richest man in Indiana according to Forbes

Carl Cook took over as CEO of his parents' medical device manufacturer, Cook Group, when his father Bill died in 2011.

Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $8.8 Billion

$8.8 Billion Indiana Rank: #1 - The Richest Person in Indiana

#1 - The Richest Person in Indiana U.S. Rank: 187th Richest Person in the United States

187th Richest Person in the United States World Rank: 407th richest person in the world

407th richest person in the world City of Residence: Bloomington, Indiana

Read More: Michigan Claims 11 Billionaires While The Median Resident Earns $38,515

Read More: Michigan Claims 11 Billionaires While The Median Resident Earns $38,515

Getty Images Herb Simon: One of the Richest People in Indiana

#2. Herb Simon

Herb Simon owns the Simon Property Group and the Indiana Pacers.

Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $7.7 Billion

$7.7 Billion Indiana Rank: 2nd richest person in Indiana

2nd richest person in Indiana U.S. Rank: 218th richest person in the United States

218th richest person in the United States World Rank: 511th richest person in the world

511th richest person in the world City of Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Take A Sneak Peak At This Horror-Themed Airbnb Located Inside A Coffee Shop In Indianapolis There's no word yet on how much it will cost per night but it's a unique and fun concept. Especially since when you wake up you can just walk into the next room and get a gourmet coffee made. It beats having to make your own first thing in the morning. Gallery Credit: Black House Cafe