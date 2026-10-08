Thanks to a recent G2 geomagnetic storm, Michigan and much of Indiana are poised for a stellar viewing of the Northern Lights beginning the night of Thursday, October 8.

Here's What Time You Should Be Outside to Catch the Northern Lights Tonight:

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The Northern Lights made an appearance farther north earlier this week, with folks in places like Isle Royale and Mackinaw City getting a glimpse. Now, it's finally our turn, "trolls"!

Local Meteorologist Jeff Porter with WWMT says a "robust" display of the Northern Lights could light up the skies above Michigan tonight:

Right now, it seems the best window to see the Northern Lights is from 11 p.m. tonight through 5 or 6 a.m. Friday morning.

But that may not be the only chance we get to see the light show, as there are actually two coronal mass ejections (CMEs) hurdling towards Earth. These CMEs are exactly what trigger the Northern Lights.

The first CME is expected to arrive overnight, but NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center says a second could bring another chance to see the aurora through October 10.

NOAA predicts these upcoming geomagnetic storms will register at G1 to G2, which means mild to moderate geomagnetic activity. But, even storms at these levels can be strong enough to bring the Northern Lights farther south. It probably won't be anything like astonishing G5 storm in May 2024 that had the entire state talking, though.

Grab a cozy blanket, head to your nearest dark park, and get ready to witness one of Mother Nature’s most breathtaking masterpieces. You may even see a few shooting stars thanks to the Draconid meteor shower! Find NOAA's tips for viewing the lights, here.

10 Dark Sky Parks in Michigan for Stellar Stargazing Escape city lights and view the wonders of the cosmos at these designated dark sky sanctuaries across Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon