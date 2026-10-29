Before your family reaches for the toothpaste tomorrow morning, here's what to know about a nationwide recall which includes several popular kids' brands such as My Little Pony, Hot Wheels, and Barbie.

Indiana Families Should Check These Recalled Toothpaste Brands

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As NBC News details, the voluntary recall of 4.3 million tubes of toothpaste was issued after, "current good manufacturing practice deviations."

So something, we're not sure what, must have gone wrong during the manufacturing process and it's enough to warrant a recall. That doesn't sound good to me! Now, parents across Indiana are checking their medicine cabinets for the affected products.

Unfortunately, that's not an easy thing to do as the recall covers 17 different products! These items were produced under the Brush Buddies, Evo and ARU brands. And let us reiterate, this recall isn't simply for kids' toothpaste-- both children's toothpaste and adult formulas for things such as whitening, sensitivity and cavity protection are among the recalled products.

Look for 3.5-ounce and 4-ounce tubes, along with two-packs of 3.5-ounce tubes of Brush Buddies, Evo, and ARU products. Expiration dates on affected products range from November 2026 through June 2028.

Additional Recalls Affecting Indiana

It's not just toothpaste Hoosiers need to worry about! Just yesterday I saw a headline about a FDA-issued butter recall affecting Indiana and 9 other states. The USDA also initiated a recall of ready-to-eat jerky due to improper or lack of inspection.

Find a list of recalled toothpaste brand names, expiration dates, and lot numbers here.

Retailers And Restaurants In Indiana Closing Their Doors In 2026 Here are the stores and restaurants that are planning to close locations in the coming year. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson