The Midwest has plenty to brag about. This is absolutely not one of those things.

Orkin’s annual list of the worst cities for bed bugs is crawling with Midwestern locations. Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio each have two cities in the top 10, while Indiana adds one more. That gives those four states seven of the 10 spots—a regional group project nobody wanted to win.

Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh round out the list. Suddenly, staying home sounds pretty good, assuming your mattress hasn’t already made other plans.

While traveling, the EPA suggests doing a quick bed bug check as soon as you check in by doing the following:

Keep your luggage on a hard surface like a bathroom floor or luggage rack, strip the bedding, and use a flashlight to inspect mattress seams, headboards, and furniture crevices for live insects, dark fecal spots, or small blood stains.

When it comes to cities with bed bug issues, Indianapolis holds on to the number 5 spot for the second year in a row. This year's top 10 list is below.

10 U.S. Cities with the Biggest Bed Bug Problems for 2026

Chicago, Illinois Los Angeles, California Detroit, Michigan Cleveland, Ohio Indianapolis, Indiana Springfield, Illinois Washington, D.C. Columbus, Ohio Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Grand Rapids, Michigan

This is how Orkin came up with the results above:

This year’s rankings are based on treatment data from metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from May 12, 2025, to May 12, 2026. The list includes both residential and commercial bed bug treatments.

Read More: Two Michigan Cities Rank Among America’s 10 Worst for Bed Bugs

Read More: Two Michigan Cities Rank Among America’s 10 Worst for Bed Bugs

Very hot water is part of the solution if you think you have bed bugs, according to scottsmiraclegrow.com.

Wash on high heat: Put all infested bedding, linens, and clothes in hot water (at least 122°F) and dry them on the highest heat setting for at least 30 minutes.

Here's a list of the 50 worst cities with bed bugs in 2025.

These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs Every year the pest control gurus at Orkin put together a list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Destinations in the United States. Which areas do you travel to that you should take extra care to watch out for these blood-sucking insects? Let's countdown to the most bed-bug-riddled city in the United States. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow