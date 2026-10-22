Each of these missing Indiana teens has a name, a face, and people waiting for answers. Take a moment to look, you may recognize someone.

Below, you'll find a list of missing kids with photos, sorted in order by the date they were last seen. Please scroll through each one to see if you recognize one of the missing kids. It would also be a huge help if you share this article on social media.

31 Missing Indiana Teens in 2026

Frankie Johnson

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: October 20th, 2026

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 14 years old

Antonio Acosta

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: October 1st, 2026

Missing From: Elkhart

Age Now: 14 years old

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Peyton Belcher

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: September 30th, 2026

Missing From: Evansville

Age Now: 15 years old

Alexys Dimond

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: September 28th, 2026

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 17 years old

Lucia Hernández-Paguada

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: September 21st, 2026

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 15 years old

Kamari Jordan

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: September 12th, 2026

Missing From: Mishawaka

Age Now: 17 years old

Timberly Lewis

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: September 10th, 2026

Missing From: Terre Haute

Age Now: 17 years old

Mia Bennett

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: September 3rd, 2026

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 17 years old

Jordan Rios

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: August 29th, 2026

Missing From: Hammond

Age Now: 15 years old

Lilah Forey

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: August 17th, 2026

Missing From: Lawrence

Age Now: 14 years old

Tajon Ellison

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: August 16th, 2026

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 14 years old

Zyair Smith

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: August 7th, 2026

Missing From: South Bend

Age Now: 13 years old

Jessie Harvey

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: August 6th, 2026

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 14 years old

Bailey Smith

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: July 30th, 2026

Missing From: Campbellsburg

Age Now: 16 years old

Anderson Marquez Ramos

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: July 28th, 2026

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 16 years old

Laniya Parker

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: July 23rd, 2026

Missing From: Gary

Age Now: 16 years old

Ariana Williams

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: July 19th, 2026

Missing From: Hammond

Age Now: 17 years old

Rajon Ellison

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: July 14th, 2026

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 15 years old

Lupita Salas

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: July 10th, 2026

Missing From: New Albany

Age Now: 15 years old

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Selena Snelling

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: June 16th, 2026

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 16 years old

Raeghan Overton

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: June 14th, 2026

Missing From: Fishers

Age Now: 17 years old

Javon Collins

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: June 12th, 2026

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 18 years old

Summer Sylvia

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: May 31st, 2026

Missing From: Fort Wayne

Age Now: 17 years old

Nevaeh Lexis Johnson

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: May 29th, 2026

Missing From: Gary

Age Now: 17 years old

Bradley Werner

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: May 18th, 2026

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 17 years old

Read More: Michigan Families Are Still Searching for These 9 Teens, Their Photos Could Help

Read More: Michigan Families Are Still Searching for These 9 Teens, Their Photos Could Help

Kendra Rogers

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: May 12th, 2026

Missing From: New Albany

Age Now: 15 years old

Montayah Mann

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: April 27th, 2026

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 16 years old

Karen Juarez-Antunez

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: March 1st, 2026

Missing From: Indianapolis

Age Now: 15 years old

Cole Johnson

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Date Last Seen: May 7th, 2026

Missing From: South Bend

Age Now: 17 years old

If you have information on the location of one of these missing children, please contact your local police immediately or call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) 24-hour hotline at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).