29 Missing Indiana Teens: One Familiar Face Could Help Bring Someone Home
Each of these missing Indiana teens has a name, a face, and people waiting for answers. Take a moment to look, you may recognize someone.
Below, you'll find a list of missing kids with photos, sorted in order by the date they were last seen. Please scroll through each one to see if you recognize one of the missing kids. It would also be a huge help if you share this article on social media.
31 Missing Indiana Teens in 2026
Frankie Johnson
- Date Last Seen: October 20th, 2026
- Missing From: Indianapolis
- Age Now: 14 years old
Antonio Acosta
- Date Last Seen: October 1st, 2026
- Missing From: Elkhart
- Age Now: 14 years old
Peyton Belcher
- Date Last Seen: September 30th, 2026
- Missing From: Evansville
- Age Now: 15 years old
Alexys Dimond
- Date Last Seen: September 28th, 2026
- Missing From: Indianapolis
- Age Now: 17 years old
Lucia Hernández-Paguada
- Date Last Seen: September 21st, 2026
- Missing From: Indianapolis
- Age Now: 15 years old
Kamari Jordan
- Date Last Seen: September 12th, 2026
- Missing From: Mishawaka
- Age Now: 17 years old
Timberly Lewis
- Date Last Seen: September 10th, 2026
- Missing From: Terre Haute
- Age Now: 17 years old
Mia Bennett
- Date Last Seen: September 3rd, 2026
- Missing From: Indianapolis
- Age Now: 17 years old
Jordan Rios
- Date Last Seen: August 29th, 2026
- Missing From: Hammond
- Age Now: 15 years old
Lilah Forey
- Date Last Seen: August 17th, 2026
- Missing From: Lawrence
- Age Now: 14 years old
Tajon Ellison
- Date Last Seen: August 16th, 2026
- Missing From: Indianapolis
- Age Now: 14 years old
Zyair Smith
- Date Last Seen: August 7th, 2026
- Missing From: South Bend
- Age Now: 13 years old
Jessie Harvey
- Date Last Seen: August 6th, 2026
- Missing From: Indianapolis
- Age Now: 14 years old
Bailey Smith
- Date Last Seen: July 30th, 2026
- Missing From: Campbellsburg
- Age Now: 16 years old
Anderson Marquez Ramos
- Date Last Seen: July 28th, 2026
- Missing From: Indianapolis
- Age Now: 16 years old
Laniya Parker
- Date Last Seen: July 23rd, 2026
- Missing From: Gary
- Age Now: 16 years old
Ariana Williams
- Date Last Seen: July 19th, 2026
- Missing From: Hammond
- Age Now: 17 years old
Rajon Ellison
- Date Last Seen: July 14th, 2026
- Missing From: Indianapolis
- Age Now: 15 years old
Lupita Salas
- Date Last Seen: July 10th, 2026
- Missing From: New Albany
- Age Now: 15 years old
Selena Snelling
- Date Last Seen: June 16th, 2026
- Missing From: Indianapolis
- Age Now: 16 years old
Raeghan Overton
- Date Last Seen: June 14th, 2026
- Missing From: Fishers
- Age Now: 17 years old
Javon Collins
- Date Last Seen: June 12th, 2026
- Missing From: Indianapolis
- Age Now: 18 years old
Summer Sylvia
- Date Last Seen: May 31st, 2026
- Missing From: Fort Wayne
- Age Now: 17 years old
Nevaeh Lexis Johnson
- Date Last Seen: May 29th, 2026
- Missing From: Gary
- Age Now: 17 years old
Bradley Werner
- Date Last Seen: May 18th, 2026
- Missing From: Indianapolis
- Age Now: 17 years old
Read More: Michigan Families Are Still Searching for These 9 Teens, Their Photos Could Help
Kendra Rogers
- Date Last Seen: May 12th, 2026
- Missing From: New Albany
- Age Now: 15 years old
Montayah Mann
- Date Last Seen: April 27th, 2026
- Missing From: Indianapolis
- Age Now: 16 years old
Karen Juarez-Antunez
- Date Last Seen: March 1st, 2026
- Missing From: Indianapolis
- Age Now: 15 years old
Cole Johnson
- Date Last Seen: May 7th, 2026
- Missing From: South Bend
- Age Now: 17 years old
If you have information on the location of one of these missing children, please contact your local police immediately or call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) 24-hour hotline at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).
Abandoned Northern Indiana Taco Bell in Pristine Condition
Gallery Credit: Dashboardless/YouTube