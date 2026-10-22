29 Missing Indiana Teens: One Familiar Face Could Help Bring Someone Home

29 Missing Indiana Teens: One Familiar Face Could Help Bring Someone Home

Photo by Navy Medicine on Unsplash

Each of these missing Indiana teens has a name, a face, and people waiting for answers. Take a moment to look, you may recognize someone.

Below, you'll find a list of missing kids with photos, sorted in order by the date they were last seen. Please scroll through each one to see if you recognize one of the missing kids. It would also be a huge help if you share this article on social media.

31 Missing Indiana Teens in 2026

Frankie Johnson

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: October 20th, 2026
  • Missing From: Indianapolis
  • Age Now: 14 years old

Antonio Acosta

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: October 1st, 2026
  • Missing From: Elkhart
  • Age Now: 14 years old
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Peyton Belcher

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: September 30th, 2026
  • Missing From: Evansville
  • Age Now: 15 years old

Alexys Dimond

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: September 28th, 2026
  • Missing From: Indianapolis
  • Age Now: 17 years old

Lucia Hernández-Paguada

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: September 21st, 2026
  • Missing From: Indianapolis
  • Age Now: 15 years old

Kamari Jordan

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: September 12th, 2026
  • Missing From: Mishawaka
  • Age Now: 17 years old

Timberly Lewis

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: September 10th, 2026
  • Missing From: Terre Haute
  • Age Now: 17 years old

Mia Bennett

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: September 3rd, 2026
  • Missing From: Indianapolis
  • Age Now: 17 years old

Jordan Rios

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: August 29th, 2026
  • Missing From: Hammond
  • Age Now: 15 years old

Lilah Forey

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: August 17th, 2026
  • Missing From: Lawrence
  • Age Now: 14 years old

Tajon Ellison

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: August 16th, 2026
  • Missing From: Indianapolis
  • Age Now: 14 years old

Zyair Smith

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: August 7th, 2026
  • Missing From: South Bend
  • Age Now: 13 years old

Jessie Harvey

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: August 6th, 2026
  • Missing From: Indianapolis
  • Age Now: 14 years old

Bailey Smith

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: July 30th, 2026
  • Missing From: Campbellsburg
  • Age Now: 16 years old

Anderson Marquez Ramos

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: July 28th, 2026
  • Missing From: Indianapolis
  • Age Now: 16 years old

Laniya Parker

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: July 23rd, 2026
  • Missing From: Gary
  • Age Now: 16 years old

Ariana Williams

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: July 19th, 2026
  • Missing From: Hammond
  • Age Now: 17 years old

Rajon Ellison

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: July 14th, 2026
  • Missing From: Indianapolis
  • Age Now: 15 years old

Lupita Salas

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: July 10th, 2026
  • Missing From: New Albany
  • Age Now: 15 years old
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Selena Snelling

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: June 16th, 2026
  • Missing From: Indianapolis
  • Age Now: 16 years old

Raeghan Overton

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: June 14th, 2026
  • Missing From: Fishers
  • Age Now: 17 years old

Javon Collins

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: June 12th, 2026
  • Missing From: Indianapolis
  • Age Now: 18 years old

Summer Sylvia

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: May 31st, 2026
  • Missing From: Fort Wayne
  • Age Now: 17 years old

Nevaeh Lexis Johnson

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: May 29th, 2026
  • Missing From: Gary
  • Age Now: 17 years old

Bradley Werner

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: May 18th, 2026
  • Missing From: Indianapolis
  • Age Now: 17 years old

Kendra Rogers

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: May 12th, 2026
  • Missing From: New Albany
  • Age Now: 15 years old

Montayah Mann

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: April 27th, 2026
  • Missing From: Indianapolis
  • Age Now: 16 years old

Karen Juarez-Antunez

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: March 1st, 2026
  • Missing From: Indianapolis
  • Age Now: 15 years old

Cole Johnson

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
  • Date Last Seen: May 7th, 2026
  • Missing From: South Bend
  • Age Now: 17 years old

 

If you have information on the location of one of these missing children, please contact your local police immediately or call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) 24-hour hotline at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).

 

Abandoned Northern Indiana Taco Bell in Pristine Condition

An urban explorer stumbled upon a Taco Bell somewhere in Northern Indiana that's been abandoned for decades. Amazingly, the interior is in very well kept condition.

Gallery Credit: Dashboardless/YouTube

 

Filed Under: Indiana, missing persons
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

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