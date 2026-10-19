Cold Weather Brings a Hidden Danger for Indiana Drivers

Cold Weather Brings a Hidden Danger for Indiana Drivers

Photo by Ivan on Unsplash

One simple habit and just a few seconds of your time each morning could help protect Indiana's critters and save you a lot of heartache this winter.

Indiana's Chilly Weather Could Send Critters Under Your Hood

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

With colder weather finally returning to Indiana, it's time for a friendly reminder that could save you time, money, and heartache: before starting your car on a chilly morning, take a few seconds to check underneath and around your vehicle. Cats and other critters may be looking for a warm place to hide!

See, I'm reminding you, because it recently happened to me! The other morning, I started my car and heard a strange clunk. Since I'd only bought it at the start of summer, I couldn't imagine what was wrong. I ran through the mental checklist of everything that could be wrong with my new (to me) car, finally landing on one possibility: a critter. Just then, I looked up and spotted something black and furry slinking out from underneath!

To help prevent a similar scare, animal and wildlife experts with the SPCA recommend a simple daily practice called "Think and Thump." And it only takes a second!

  • Give the hood a tap: Lightly thump the hood to encourage any hidden animals to make their escape.

  • Honk the horn: A quick honk to scare off anything seeking warmth beneath the hood.

  • Pause and listen: Give it a few moments and listen for any signs of movement.

  • Check underneath: Take a quick look under your car for any animals that may still be hiding.

10 Things to Have at Home Before the First Big Winter Storm

A winter storm can make even a quick trip to the grocery store a bad idea. Having a few basic supplies on hand can make staying home more comfortable if snow, ice, or dangerous roads keep you indoors longer than expected.

Gallery Credit: Scott Haugen

Winter Storm Names For 2026 / 2027

The Weather Channel has put out their list of winter storm names for 2026/2027. Read more about their reasoning for the list on the Weather Channel website.
Filed Under: Fall, Indiana, pets, winter
Categories: Animals, Articles, Weather

More From WKFR