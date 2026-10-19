One simple habit and just a few seconds of your time each morning could help protect Indiana's critters and save you a lot of heartache this winter.

Indiana's Chilly Weather Could Send Critters Under Your Hood

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With colder weather finally returning to Indiana, it's time for a friendly reminder that could save you time, money, and heartache: before starting your car on a chilly morning, take a few seconds to check underneath and around your vehicle. Cats and other critters may be looking for a warm place to hide!

See, I'm reminding you, because it recently happened to me! The other morning, I started my car and heard a strange clunk. Since I'd only bought it at the start of summer, I couldn't imagine what was wrong. I ran through the mental checklist of everything that could be wrong with my new (to me) car, finally landing on one possibility: a critter. Just then, I looked up and spotted something black and furry slinking out from underneath!

To help prevent a similar scare, animal and wildlife experts with the SPCA recommend a simple daily practice called "Think and Thump." And it only takes a second!

Give the hood a tap: Lightly thump the hood to encourage any hidden animals to make their escape.

Honk the horn: A quick honk to scare off anything seeking warmth beneath the hood.

Pause and listen: Give it a few moments and listen for any signs of movement.

Check underneath: Take a quick look under your car for any animals that may still be hiding.

10 Things to Have at Home Before the First Big Winter Storm A winter storm can make even a quick trip to the grocery store a bad idea. Having a few basic supplies on hand can make staying home more comfortable if snow, ice, or dangerous roads keep you indoors longer than expected. Gallery Credit: Scott Haugen