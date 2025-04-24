Caution: 6 Indiana Truck Stops on ‘Do Not Stop’ List

The concerning 'Do Not Stop' list is circulating on social media again. Here's what truck drivers are worried about regarding the 82 truck stops on this list.

Here we are in 2025, and truckers are still dealing with major cargo theft issues. As far as we can tell, this 'Do Not Stop' list first popped up in 2020 as published on CDLLife.com,

A truck driver recently said that his high-value load came with something extra — a list of truck stops that the client asked him to avoid.

The large-scale cargo theft concern was echoed in late 2023 with jaw-dropping stats as FleetOwner.com shined a spotlight on the issue,

Cargo theft reports continue to rise across the country. After incidents jumped 59% year-over-year in the third quarter, freight security experts don't expect the problem to slow down in 2024. Theft-prevention specialists recommend fleets stay informed and prepare themselves if they don't want to become a statistic.

5 of the 6 Indiana gas stations are in the Northwest corner (Gary and Lake Station), while just one is near Indianapolis. There were no Michigan gas stations on the list.

Indiana Truck Stops on 'Do Not Stop' List

FLYING J #650

I-80 & I-94 Exit 15B

Lake Station, Indiana 46405

MR. FUEL #1020

I-80 & I-94 Exit 15B

Lake Station, Indiana 46405

TA LAKE STATION #6219

I-80 & I-94 Exit 15B

Lake Station, Indiana 46405

LOVE'S #417

1-94 Exit 9

Gary, IN 46408

PETRO GARY #6369

I-90 & I-84 Exit 9

Gary, IN 46408

PILOT TRAVEL CENTER #3O

1-70 Ext 96

Greenfield, IN 46140

You can see more crazy Indiana stories by tapping here.

The existence of this list can't be good for the 82 truck stops on this list now that it has been circulating for at least 5 years.