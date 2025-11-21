Many Indiana residents are making dinner plans for Thanksgiving, and many will travel to visit family and friends. However, residents are warned that an arctic blast of cold air and blowing snow could make for a messy Thanksgiving commute in the Hoosier state.

Indiana's Thanksgiving Forecast Could See Snow And Frigid Temps

AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting major travel disruptions as a storm system is set to batter much of the western United States and Midwest with heavy snow and cold rain over the holiday. Several areas of Indiana have already seen the flakes fly, but temperatures have remained relatively warm with periods of warmer-than-normal temperatures interrupting colder snaps.

And meteorologists warn that a significant weather pattern change is developing, and Indiana residents should prepare for a dive in temperatures soon.

“Anticipated gusty winds combined with snowfall could support blowing snow and resulting decreased visibility, especially across parts of the Northern and Central Plains during the Thanksgiving travel period,” meteorologists wrote in the forecast.

“There could be some wrap-around lake-effect snow across the southern Great Lakes but [it is] difficult to determine at this time.”

Black Friday will also be a cold one, with temperatures only in the 20s and low 30s, and the lake-effect snow will continue into Friday and Saturday.

Best And Worst Times To Travel For Thanksgiving 2025