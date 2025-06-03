The Biggest Concerts Coming To Indiana this Summer

The Biggest Concerts Coming To Indiana this Summer

Get ready, Indiana! A summer packed with music is about to hit, featuring everything from rock legends to country and pop stars. You won’t want to miss this!

The Biggest Summer 2025 Concerts in Indiana

Tuesday, June 3rd

Artist: Static-X with GWAR, Dope, and A Killer's Confession
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Coheed and Cambria with Mastodon and Periphery
Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
City: Fort Wayne

Wednesday, June 4th

Artist: Static-X with GWAR, Dope, and A Killer's Confession
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

Thursday, June 5th

Artist: Justin Moore with Joe Nichols
Venue: Foellinger Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

Artist: Dwight Yoakam with the Mavericks and Drayton Farley
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys (June 5th and June 6th)
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City:��Shipshewana

Sunday, June 8th

Artist: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
Venue: BThe Palladium
City: Carmel

Tuesday, June 10th

Artist: Avril Lavigne with Simple Plan and We the Kings
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

 

Artist: Heart
Venue: Ford Center
City: Evansville

Wednesday, June 11th

Artist: Buddy Guy with Dylan Triplett
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

Friday, June 13th

Artist: Rick Springfield with John Waite, Wang Chung, and John Cafferty
Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond

Artist: Ben Folds
Venue: Morris Performing Arts Center
City: South Bend

Saturday, June 14th

Artist: Counting Crows with the Gaslight Anthem
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

Artist: The Wallflowers
Venue: Holliday Park
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Ryan Adams
Venue:  Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

Tuesday, June 17th

Artist: Rick Springfield with John Waite, Wang Chung, and Paul Young
Venue: Fisher's Event Center
City: Fishers

Artist: Mumford & Sons with Good Neighbours
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Wednesday, June 18th

Artist: Steve Earle
Venue: Long Center for the Performing Arts
City: Lafayette

 

Thursday, June 19th

Artist: Josh Turner with Grace Asbury
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

Artist: Diana Krall
Venue: Lerner Theater
City: Elkhart

Artist: Clint Black
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Artist: Lamont Landers
Venue: Turntable
City: Indianapolis

Friday, June 20th

Artist: Ashanti with Lil Kim, 112, Mya and more.
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis

 

Artist: The Isley Brothers
Venue: Madame Walker Theatre
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Josh Turner
Venue: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
City: Fort Wayne

Saturday, June 21st

Artist: Chicago
Venue: The Embassy Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

 

Artist: James Arthur
Venue: Holliday Park
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Jake Owen with Uncle Kracker
Venue: The FLEX at French Lick Resort
City: French Lick

Artist: Warrant with Firehouse
Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond

Artist: Little River Band
Venue: Lawrenceburg Event Center
City: Lawrenceburg

Artist: Steve Earle
Venue: Paramount Theatre
City: Anderson

Sunday, June 22nd

Artist: Simple Minds with Modern English and Soft Cell
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist: Ryan Adams
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

Artist: Los Lonely Boys
Venue: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
City: Fort Wayne

Thursday, June 26th

Artist: Aimee Mann
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis

Friday, June 27th

Artist: GloRilla with BossMan Dlow, Skilla Baby, Jacquees and more
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis

Saturday, June 28th

Artist: Keith Urban
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist:  Tommy James & The Shondells
Venue:  Foellinger Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

Sunday, June 29th

Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

Thursday, July 3rd

Artist: Weird Al Yankovic
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

 

Saturday, July 5th

Artist: Trace Adkins with Cody Webb
Venue: Badlands Off Road Park
City: Attica

Artist: Tripping Daisy
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis

 

Sunday, July 6th

Artist: Powerman 5000 with Hed PE, and Ill Nino
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

 

Artist: Social Distortion with Plague Vendor
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

 

Tuesday, July 8th

Artist: Blind Melon
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart

 

Wednesday, July 9th

Artist: Teddy Swims
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

Thursday, July 10th

Artist: St. Paul and The Broken Bones and The Wood Brothers with Yasmin Williams
Venue: Holliday Park
City: Indianapolis

Friday, July 11th

 

Artist: Dave Matthews Band (July 11th and 12th)
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

 

Artist: Quiet Riot with Aldo Nova
Venue: Honeywell Center-Ford Theater
City: Wabash

 

Saturday, July 12th

Artist: Roots & Boots, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, and Aaron Tippin
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewanna

 

Sunday, July 13th

Artist: Wiz Khalifa with Sean Paul, DaBaby, Chevy Wood, and more.
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist: Buckcherry
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart

 

Artist: St. Paul and The Broken Bones and The Wood Brothers with Yasmin Williams
Venue: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
City: Fort Wayne

Thursday, July 17th

Artist: Chris Kirkpatrick with O-Town, BBMak, LFO, and more
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

 

Artist: Switchfoot
Venue:  Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City:  Shipshewana

 

Artist: Gabby Barrett
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

Friday, July 18th

Artist: Kesha with Scissor Sisters and Slayyyter
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist: Keith Sweat with SWV, Cameo, Deneice Williams and more.
Venue: Carroll Stadium
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Ludacris
Venue: Porter County Expo Center & Fairgrounds
City: Valparaiso

Artist: Barenaked Ladies with Sugar Ray and Fastball
Venue:  Elkhart County Fairgrounds
City:  Goshen

Saturday, July 19th

Artist: T.I.
Venue:  Elkhart County Fairgrounds
City: Goshen

Artist: Dierks Bentley with Zach Top and The Band Loula
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist: Gabby Barrett
Venue: Lincoln Amphitheatre
City: Lincoln City

Sunday, July 20th

Artist: Barenaked Ladies with Sugar Ray and Fastball
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City:  Indianapolis

Artist: Anne Wilson
Venue: Elkhart County Fairgrounds
City: Elkhart

Tuesday, July 22nd

Artist: The Lumineers with Hippo Campus
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Wednesday, July 23rd

Artist: Earth, Wind, and Fire
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Silversun Pickups
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

Thursday, July 24th

Artist: Right Said Fred with Men Without Hats, Haircut 100, and The Tubes
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

Artist: CeCe Winans
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Artist: Foghat
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

Friday, July 25th

Artist: BTO with the Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship
Venue: The Mill
City: Terre Haute

Artist: Quiet Riot
Venue: The Vogue
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Molly Hatchet
Venue: The Palladium
City: Carmel

Artist: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Brit Taylor
Venue: The Flex at French Lick Resort
City: French Lick

Artist: Lou Gramm
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewanna

 

Saturday, July 26th

Artist: Earth, Wind, and Fire
Venue: The Embassy Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

Artist: The Offspring with Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist: Wynonna Judd
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary

Artist: Chris Kirkpatrick with O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO
Venue: Caesars Event Center
City: Elizabeth

Artist: Travis Tritt
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

 

Thursday, July 31st

Artist: Travis Tritt
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Friday, August 1st 

Artist: Chris Stapleton with Allen Stone (August 1st and 2nd)
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist: Maxwell
Venue: The Venue at Horsehoe Casino
City: Hammond

Artist: Macy Gray
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

 

Saturday, August 2nd

Artist: Boyz II Men
Venue: The Venue at Horsehoe Casino
City: Hammond

Artist: Little River Band
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Tuesday, August 5th

Artist: Dropkick Murphys with Bad Religion and the Mainliners
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

Wednesday, August 6th

Artist: Toto with Christopher Cross and Men at Work
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist: The Head and the Heart with Wilderado and Katie Pruitt
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Fitz and the Tantrums with Ax and the Hatchetmen
Venue:  The Palladium
City: Carmel

 

Thursday, August 7th

Artist: Cyndi Lauper with Jake Wesley Rogers
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist: Alabama
Venue:  The Mill
City: Terre Haute

 

Friday, August 8th

Artist: Toad the Wet Sprocket with Semisonic
Venue:  Broad Ripple Park
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Great White with Slaughter
Venue:  Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Artist: The Bacon Brothers
Venue:  Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

Saturday, August 9th

Artist: Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist: In This Moment with Wargasm, Kat Von D, and the Pretty Wild
Venue:  The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond

Artist: Sawyer Brown
Venue:  Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Sunday, August 10th

Artist: In This Moment with Wargasm, Kat Von D, and the Pretty Wild
Venue:  Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

 

Monday, August 11th

Artist: The Flaming Lips with Modest Mouse and Friko
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

 

Tuesday, August 12

Artist: Big Time Rush with Katelyn Tarver
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Thursday, August 14th

Artist: The Fray with The Strike
Venue: Holliday Park
City: Indianapolis

Thursday, August 14th

Artist: Chevelle with Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys
Venue:  Paramount Theatre
City: Anderson

 

Friday, August 15th

Artist: Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Air Supply
Venue:  Caesars Event Center
City: Elizabeth

Artist: Foreigner
Venue:  The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond

Artist: Styx with Kevin Cronin and Don Felder
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist: Chrisette Michele with Howard Hewett, Syleena Johnson, and Surface
Venue:  Lerner Theatre
City: Elkhart

Artist: Kenny Wayne Shepherd with Bobby Rush
Venue:  Lawrenceburg Event Center
City: Lawrenceburg

Saturday, August 16th

Artist: Indigo Girls with Melissa Etheridge
Venue:  The Embassy Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

Monday, August 18th

Artist: Shinedown with Bush and Morgan Wade
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis

Saturday, August 23rd

Artist:  Dem Franchize Boyz with the Ying Yang Twins and Twista
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart

Saturday, August 30th

Artist: Billy Idol with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Friday, September 5th, 2025

Artist: The Wallflowers
Venue: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
City:  Fort Wayne

Artist: The Drifters
Venue:  Paramount Theatre
City:  Anderson

Saturday, September 6th

Artist: Ben Folds
Venue: Hatfield Hall Theater
City: Terre Haute

Artist: The Drifters with the Platters and Cornell Gunter's Coasters
Venue:  Honeywell Center
City:  Wabash

Thursday, September 11th

Artist: Styx
Venue:  The Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza
City:  Evansville

 

Saturday, September 13th

Artist: The Doobie Brothers with Coral Reefer Band
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City:  Noblesville

