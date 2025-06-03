Get ready, Indiana! A summer packed with music is about to hit, featuring everything from rock legends to country and pop stars. You won’t want to miss this!

The Biggest Summer 2025 Concerts in Indiana

Tuesday, June 3rd

Special Screening of "Resident Evil" Getty Images loading...

Artist: Static-X with GWAR, Dope, and A Killer's Confession

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

A New York Evening With Coheed and Cambria Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Artist: Coheed and Cambria with Mastodon and Periphery

Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

City: Fort Wayne

Wednesday, June 4th

Artist: Static-X with GWAR, Dope, and A Killer's Confession

Venue: Clyde Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Thursday, June 5th

Cody Johnson The Leather Tour - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

Artist: Justin Moore with Joe Nichols

Venue: Foellinger Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring The Grateful Dead - Inside Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Artist: Dwight Yoakam with the Mavericks and Drayton Farley

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Opry 100: A Live Celebration, NBC Getty Images for the Grand Ole O loading...

Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys (June 5th and June 6th)

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City:��Shipshewana

Sunday, June 8th

"It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley" Sundance Party Hosted By Topic Studios And Fremantle Getty Images for Topic Studios loading...

Artist: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Venue: BThe Palladium

City: Carmel

Tuesday, June 10th

Avril Lavigne coming to Indiana Getty Images for ABA loading...

Artist: Avril Lavigne with Simple Plan and We the Kings

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Heart is coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Heart

Venue: Ford Center

City: Evansville

Wednesday, June 11th

Buddy Guy With Christone "Kingfish" Ingram In Concert - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

Artist: Buddy Guy with Dylan Triplett

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Friday, June 13th

Rick Springfield coming to Indiana Getty Images; Jesse Grant loading...

Artist: Rick Springfield with John Waite, Wang Chung, and John Cafferty

Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

City: Hammond

Hello From The Hills Benefiting Healing Appalachia And The Hello In There Foundation Getty Images loading...

Artist: Ben Folds

Venue: Morris Performing Arts Center

City: South Bend

Saturday, June 14th

Counting Crows coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images for the Scleroderma loading...

Artist: Counting Crows with the Gaslight Anthem

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 - Day 1 Getty Images for Crossroads Guit loading...

Artist: The Wallflowers

Venue: Holliday Park

City: Indianapolis

I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell Getty Images loading...

Artist: Ryan Adams

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Tuesday, June 17th

Rick Springfield coming to Indiana Getty Images; Kevin Winter loading...

Artist: Rick Springfield with John Waite, Wang Chung, and Paul Young

Venue: Fisher's Event Center

City: Fishers

The American Museum of Natural History's 2023 Museum Gala Getty Images for the American Mu loading...

Artist: Mumford & Sons with Good Neighbours

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Wednesday, June 18th

Artist: Steve Earle

Venue: Long Center for the Performing Arts

City: Lafayette

Thursday, June 19th

Josh Turner With Will Jones This Country Music Thing Tour - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

Artist: Josh Turner with Grace Asbury

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration Live At The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion - Inside Getty Images loading...

Artist: Diana Krall

Venue: Lerner Theater

City: Elkhart

Opry 100: A Live Celebration, NBC Getty Images loading...

Artist: Clint Black

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Artist: Lamont Landers

Venue: Turntable

City: Indianapolis

Friday, June 20th

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Artist: Ashanti with Lil Kim, 112, Mya and more.

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis

The Isley Brothers coming to Indiana Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Artist: The Isley Brothers

Venue: Madame Walker Theatre

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Josh Turner

Venue: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

City: Fort Wayne

Saturday, June 21st

Artist: Chicago

Venue: The Embassy Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

James Arthur coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: James Arthur

Venue: Holliday Park

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Jake Owen with Uncle Kracker

Venue: The FLEX at French Lick Resort

City: French Lick

Firehouse - Bill Leverty TSM: Dana Marshall loading...

Artist: Warrant with Firehouse

Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

City: Hammond

Little River Band coming to Indiana and Michigan Gustavo Caballero loading...

Artist: Little River Band

Venue: Lawrenceburg Event Center

City: Lawrenceburg

Titan Of Twang: A Celebration Of Duane Eddy Getty Images loading...

Artist: Steve Earle

Venue: Paramount Theatre

City: Anderson

Sunday, June 22nd

Simple Minds coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Simple Minds with Modern English and Soft Cell

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Ryan Adams coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Ryan Adams

Venue: Clyde Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Artist: Los Lonely Boys

Venue: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

City: Fort Wayne

Thursday, June 26th

Artist: Aimee Mann

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

Friday, June 27th

Artist: GloRilla with BossMan Dlow, Skilla Baby, Jacquees and more

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis

Saturday, June 28th

Keith Urban coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Keith Urban

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Tommy James coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Tommy James & The Shondells

Venue: Foellinger Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Sunday, June 29th

Opry 100: A Live Celebration, NBC Getty Images for the Grand Ole O loading...

Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Thursday, July 3rd

Artist: Weird Al Yankovic

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Saturday, July 5th

Artist: Trace Adkins with Cody Webb

Venue: Badlands Off Road Park

City: Attica

Artist: Tripping Daisy

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

Sunday, July 6th

Artist: Powerman 5000 with Hed PE, and Ill Nino

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Social Distortion with Plague Vendor

Venue: Clyde Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Tuesday, July 8th

Artist: Blind Melon

Venue: Hobart Art Theatre

City: Hobart

Wednesday, July 9th

Teddy Swims coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Teddy Swims

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Thursday, July 10th

St. Paul and The Broken Bones and The Wood Brothers Getty Images for Tibet House loading...

Artist: St. Paul and The Broken Bones and The Wood Brothers with Yasmin Williams

Venue: Holliday Park

City: Indianapolis

Friday, July 11th

Artist: Dave Matthews Band (July 11th and 12th)

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: Quiet Riot with Aldo Nova

Venue: Honeywell Center-Ford Theater

City: Wabash

Saturday, July 12th

Artist: Roots & Boots, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, and Aaron Tippin

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewanna

Sunday, July 13th

Artist: Wiz Khalifa with Sean Paul, DaBaby, Chevy Wood, and more.

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Buckcherry coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Buckcherry

Venue: Hobart Art Theatre

City: Hobart

Artist: St. Paul and The Broken Bones and The Wood Brothers with Yasmin Williams

Venue: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

City: Fort Wayne

Thursday, July 17th

Chris Kirkpatrick coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Chris Kirkpatrick with O-Town, BBMak, LFO, and more

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Switchfoot coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Switchfoot

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Artist: Gabby Barrett

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Friday, July 18th

Artist: Kesha with Scissor Sisters and Slayyyter

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: Keith Sweat with SWV, Cameo, Deneice Williams and more.

Venue: Carroll Stadium

City: Indianapolis

Ludacris is coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Ludacris

Venue: Porter County Expo Center & Fairgrounds

City: Valparaiso

Rick Springfield coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Barenaked Ladies with Sugar Ray and Fastball

Venue: Elkhart County Fairgrounds

City: Goshen

Saturday, July 19th

T.I. coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Artist: T.I.

Venue: Elkhart County Fairgrounds

City: Goshen

Artist: Dierks Bentley with Zach Top and The Band Loula

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: Gabby Barrett

Venue: Lincoln Amphitheatre

City: Lincoln City

Sunday, July 20th

Rick Springfield coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Barenaked Ladies with Sugar Ray and Fastball

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Heart is coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Anne Wilson

Venue: Elkhart County Fairgrounds

City: Elkhart

Tuesday, July 22nd

The Lumineers Coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music loading...

Artist: The Lumineers with Hippo Campus

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Wednesday, July 23rd

Earth, Wind and Fire coming to Indiana Getty Images for Live Nation loading...

Artist: Earth, Wind, and Fire

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Silversun Pickups

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Thursday, July 24th

Right Said Fred coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Right Said Fred with Men Without Hats, Haircut 100, and The Tubes

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Artist: CeCe Winans

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Artist: Foghat

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Friday, July 25th

Artist: BTO with the Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship

Venue: The Mill

City: Terre Haute

Artist: Quiet Riot

Venue: The Vogue

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Molly Hatchet

Venue: The Palladium

City: Carmel

Artist: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Brit Taylor

Venue: The Flex at French Lick Resort

City: French Lick

Artist: Lou Gramm

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewanna

Saturday, July 26th

Earth, Wind and Fire coming to Indiana Getty Images for Live Nation loading...

Artist: Earth, Wind, and Fire

Venue: The Embassy Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

The Offspring coming to Indiana Getty Images, loading...

Artist: The Offspring with Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: Wynonna Judd

Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

City: Gary

Chris Kirkpatrick coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Chris Kirkpatrick with O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO

Venue: Caesars Event Center

City: Elizabeth

Artist: Travis Tritt

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Thursday, July 31st

Artist: Travis Tritt

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Friday, August 1st

Chris Stapleton coming to Indiana Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Artist: Chris Stapleton with Allen Stone (August 1st and 2nd)

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: Maxwell

Venue: The Venue at Horsehoe Casino

City: Hammond

Artist: Macy Gray

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Saturday, August 2nd

2021 CMT Artist Of The Year - Show Getty Images loading...

Artist: Boyz II Men

Venue: The Venue at Horsehoe Casino

City: Hammond

Artist: Little River Band

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Tuesday, August 5th

Artist: Dropkick Murphys with Bad Religion and the Mainliners

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Wednesday, August 6th

Toto coming to Indiana and Michigan Frazer Harrison loading...

Artist: Toto with Christopher Cross and Men at Work

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: The Head and the Heart with Wilderado and Katie Pruitt

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Fitz and the Tantrums with Ax and the Hatchetmen

Venue: The Palladium

City: Carmel

Thursday, August 7th

Cyndi Lauper is coming to Indiana Getty Images for Live Nation loading...

Artist: Cyndi Lauper with Jake Wesley Rogers

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: Alabama

Venue: The Mill

City: Terre Haute

Friday, August 8th

Toad the Wet Sprocket coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Toad the Wet Sprocket with Semisonic

Venue: Broad Ripple Park

City: Indianapolis

Great White coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Great White with Slaughter

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

The Bacon Brothers coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images for Songwriters Ha loading...

Artist: The Bacon Brothers

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Saturday, August 9th

Rod Steward is coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images for FIREAID loading...

Artist: Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: In This Moment with Wargasm, Kat Von D, and the Pretty Wild

Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

City: Hammond

Artist: Sawyer Brown

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Sunday, August 10th

Artist: In This Moment with Wargasm, Kat Von D, and the Pretty Wild

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Monday, August 11th

Artist: The Flaming Lips with Modest Mouse and Friko

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Tuesday, August 12

Big Time Rush coming to Indiana Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Artist: Big Time Rush with Katelyn Tarver

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Thursday, August 14th

Artist: The Fray with The Strike

Venue: Holliday Park

City: Indianapolis

Thursday, August 14th

Artist: Chevelle with Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys

Venue: Paramount Theatre

City: Anderson

Friday, August 15th

Goo Goo Dolls coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Air Supply coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Air Supply

Venue: Caesars Event Center

City: Elizabeth

Artist: Foreigner

Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

City: Hammond

Artist: Styx with Kevin Cronin and Don Felder

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: Chrisette Michele with Howard Hewett, Syleena Johnson, and Surface

Venue: Lerner Theatre

City: Elkhart

Artist: Kenny Wayne Shepherd with Bobby Rush

Venue: Lawrenceburg Event Center

City: Lawrenceburg

Saturday, August 16th

Indigo Girls coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images for IMDb loading...

Artist: Indigo Girls with Melissa Etheridge

Venue: The Embassy Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Monday, August 18th

Shinedown coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Artist: Shinedown with Bush and Morgan Wade

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis

Saturday, August 23rd

Dem Franchize Boyz coming to Indiana Getty Images for ESSENCE loading...

Artist: Dem Franchize Boyz with the Ying Yang Twins and Twista

Venue: Hobart Art Theatre

City: Hobart

Saturday, August 30th

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Getty Images for The Rock and Ro loading...

Artist: Billy Idol with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Friday, September 5th, 2025

Artist: The Wallflowers

Venue: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

City: Fort Wayne

Artist: The Drifters

Venue: Paramount Theatre

City: Anderson

Saturday, September 6th

Artist: Ben Folds

Venue: Hatfield Hall Theater

City: Terre Haute

Artist: The Drifters with the Platters and Cornell Gunter's Coasters

Venue: Honeywell Center

City: Wabash

Thursday, September 11th

Artist: Styx

Venue: The Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza

City: Evansville

Saturday, September 13th

Artist: The Doobie Brothers with Coral Reefer Band

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

