The Biggest Concerts Coming To Indiana this Summer
Get ready, Indiana! A summer packed with music is about to hit, featuring everything from rock legends to country and pop stars. You won’t want to miss this!
The Biggest Summer 2025 Concerts in Indiana
Tuesday, June 3rd
Artist: Static-X with GWAR, Dope, and A Killer's Confession
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Coheed and Cambria with Mastodon and Periphery
Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
City: Fort Wayne
Wednesday, June 4th
Artist: Static-X with GWAR, Dope, and A Killer's Confession
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Thursday, June 5th
Artist: Justin Moore with Joe Nichols
Venue: Foellinger Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: Dwight Yoakam with the Mavericks and Drayton Farley
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys (June 5th and June 6th)
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City:��Shipshewana
Sunday, June 8th
Artist: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
Venue: BThe Palladium
City: Carmel
Tuesday, June 10th
Artist: Avril Lavigne with Simple Plan and We the Kings
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Heart
Venue: Ford Center
City: Evansville
Wednesday, June 11th
Artist: Buddy Guy with Dylan Triplett
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Friday, June 13th
Artist: Rick Springfield with John Waite, Wang Chung, and John Cafferty
Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond
Artist: Ben Folds
Venue: Morris Performing Arts Center
City: South Bend
Saturday, June 14th
Artist: Counting Crows with the Gaslight Anthem
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: The Wallflowers
Venue: Holliday Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Ryan Adams
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Tuesday, June 17th
Artist: Rick Springfield with John Waite, Wang Chung, and Paul Young
Venue: Fisher's Event Center
City: Fishers
Artist: Mumford & Sons with Good Neighbours
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Wednesday, June 18th
Artist: Steve Earle
Venue: Long Center for the Performing Arts
City: Lafayette
Thursday, June 19th
Artist: Josh Turner with Grace Asbury
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Artist: Diana Krall
Venue: Lerner Theater
City: Elkhart
Artist: Clint Black
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Artist: Lamont Landers
Venue: Turntable
City: Indianapolis
Friday, June 20th
Artist: Ashanti with Lil Kim, 112, Mya and more.
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis
Artist: The Isley Brothers
Venue: Madame Walker Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Josh Turner
Venue: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
City: Fort Wayne
Saturday, June 21st
Artist: Chicago
Venue: The Embassy Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: James Arthur
Venue: Holliday Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Jake Owen with Uncle Kracker
Venue: The FLEX at French Lick Resort
City: French Lick
Artist: Warrant with Firehouse
Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond
Artist: Little River Band
Venue: Lawrenceburg Event Center
City: Lawrenceburg
Artist: Steve Earle
Venue: Paramount Theatre
City: Anderson
Sunday, June 22nd
Artist: Simple Minds with Modern English and Soft Cell
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Ryan Adams
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: Los Lonely Boys
Venue: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
City: Fort Wayne
Thursday, June 26th
Artist: Aimee Mann
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Friday, June 27th
Artist: GloRilla with BossMan Dlow, Skilla Baby, Jacquees and more
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis
Saturday, June 28th
Artist: Keith Urban
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Tommy James & The Shondells
Venue: Foellinger Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Sunday, June 29th
Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Thursday, July 3rd
Artist: Weird Al Yankovic
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Saturday, July 5th
Artist: Trace Adkins with Cody Webb
Venue: Badlands Off Road Park
City: Attica
Artist: Tripping Daisy
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Sunday, July 6th
Artist: Powerman 5000 with Hed PE, and Ill Nino
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Social Distortion with Plague Vendor
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Tuesday, July 8th
Artist: Blind Melon
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart
Wednesday, July 9th
Artist: Teddy Swims
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Thursday, July 10th
Artist: St. Paul and The Broken Bones and The Wood Brothers with Yasmin Williams
Venue: Holliday Park
City: Indianapolis
Friday, July 11th
Artist: Dave Matthews Band (July 11th and 12th)
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Quiet Riot with Aldo Nova
Venue: Honeywell Center-Ford Theater
City: Wabash
Saturday, July 12th
Artist: Roots & Boots, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, and Aaron Tippin
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewanna
Sunday, July 13th
Artist: Wiz Khalifa with Sean Paul, DaBaby, Chevy Wood, and more.
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Buckcherry
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart
Artist: St. Paul and The Broken Bones and The Wood Brothers with Yasmin Williams
Venue: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
City: Fort Wayne
Thursday, July 17th
Artist: Chris Kirkpatrick with O-Town, BBMak, LFO, and more
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Switchfoot
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Artist: Gabby Barrett
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Friday, July 18th
Artist: Kesha with Scissor Sisters and Slayyyter
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Keith Sweat with SWV, Cameo, Deneice Williams and more.
Venue: Carroll Stadium
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Ludacris
Venue: Porter County Expo Center & Fairgrounds
City: Valparaiso
Artist: Barenaked Ladies with Sugar Ray and Fastball
Venue: Elkhart County Fairgrounds
City: Goshen
Saturday, July 19th
Artist: T.I.
Venue: Elkhart County Fairgrounds
City: Goshen
Artist: Dierks Bentley with Zach Top and The Band Loula
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Gabby Barrett
Venue: Lincoln Amphitheatre
City: Lincoln City
Sunday, July 20th
Artist: Barenaked Ladies with Sugar Ray and Fastball
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Anne Wilson
Venue: Elkhart County Fairgrounds
City: Elkhart
Tuesday, July 22nd
Artist: The Lumineers with Hippo Campus
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Wednesday, July 23rd
Artist: Earth, Wind, and Fire
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Silversun Pickups
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Thursday, July 24th
Artist: Right Said Fred with Men Without Hats, Haircut 100, and The Tubes
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: CeCe Winans
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Artist: Foghat
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Friday, July 25th
Artist: BTO with the Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship
Venue: The Mill
City: Terre Haute
Artist: Quiet Riot
Venue: The Vogue
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Molly Hatchet
Venue: The Palladium
City: Carmel
Artist: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Brit Taylor
Venue: The Flex at French Lick Resort
City: French Lick
Artist: Lou Gramm
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewanna
Saturday, July 26th
Artist: Earth, Wind, and Fire
Venue: The Embassy Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: The Offspring with Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Wynonna Judd
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary
Artist: Chris Kirkpatrick with O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO
Venue: Caesars Event Center
City: Elizabeth
Artist: Travis Tritt
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Thursday, July 31st
Artist: Travis Tritt
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Friday, August 1st
Artist: Chris Stapleton with Allen Stone (August 1st and 2nd)
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Maxwell
Venue: The Venue at Horsehoe Casino
City: Hammond
Artist: Macy Gray
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Saturday, August 2nd
Artist: Boyz II Men
Venue: The Venue at Horsehoe Casino
City: Hammond
Artist: Little River Band
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Tuesday, August 5th
Artist: Dropkick Murphys with Bad Religion and the Mainliners
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Wednesday, August 6th
Artist: Toto with Christopher Cross and Men at Work
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: The Head and the Heart with Wilderado and Katie Pruitt
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Fitz and the Tantrums with Ax and the Hatchetmen
Venue: The Palladium
City: Carmel
Thursday, August 7th
Artist: Cyndi Lauper with Jake Wesley Rogers
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Alabama
Venue: The Mill
City: Terre Haute
Friday, August 8th
Artist: Toad the Wet Sprocket with Semisonic
Venue: Broad Ripple Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Great White with Slaughter
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Artist: The Bacon Brothers
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Saturday, August 9th
Artist: Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: In This Moment with Wargasm, Kat Von D, and the Pretty Wild
Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond
Artist: Sawyer Brown
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Sunday, August 10th
Artist: In This Moment with Wargasm, Kat Von D, and the Pretty Wild
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Monday, August 11th
Artist: The Flaming Lips with Modest Mouse and Friko
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Tuesday, August 12
Artist: Big Time Rush with Katelyn Tarver
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Thursday, August 14th
Artist: The Fray with The Strike
Venue: Holliday Park
City: Indianapolis
Thursday, August 14th
Artist: Chevelle with Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys
Venue: Paramount Theatre
City: Anderson
Friday, August 15th
Artist: Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Air Supply
Venue: Caesars Event Center
City: Elizabeth
Artist: Foreigner
Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond
Artist: Styx with Kevin Cronin and Don Felder
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Chrisette Michele with Howard Hewett, Syleena Johnson, and Surface
Venue: Lerner Theatre
City: Elkhart
Artist: Kenny Wayne Shepherd with Bobby Rush
Venue: Lawrenceburg Event Center
City: Lawrenceburg
Saturday, August 16th
Artist: Indigo Girls with Melissa Etheridge
Venue: The Embassy Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Monday, August 18th
Artist: Shinedown with Bush and Morgan Wade
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis
Saturday, August 23rd
Artist: Dem Franchize Boyz with the Ying Yang Twins and Twista
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart
Saturday, August 30th
Artist: Billy Idol with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Friday, September 5th, 2025
Artist: The Wallflowers
Venue: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: The Drifters
Venue: Paramount Theatre
City: Anderson
Saturday, September 6th
Artist: Ben Folds
Venue: Hatfield Hall Theater
City: Terre Haute
Artist: The Drifters with the Platters and Cornell Gunter's Coasters
Venue: Honeywell Center
City: Wabash
Thursday, September 11th
Artist: Styx
Venue: The Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza
City: Evansville
Saturday, September 13th
Artist: The Doobie Brothers with Coral Reefer Band
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
