Indiana has seen a rise in the number of illnesses circulating in the Hoosier state. Health officials warn that cases of highly contagious illness are surging in Indiana schools, forcing staff and students to stay home.

ALERT: Highly Infectious Illness Cases Surging In Indiana Schools

According to the Indiana Department of Health, Influenza A or flu activity has increased from medium to high in the last few weeks. However, the flu isn't the only virus ramping up in cases, causing schools to shift to e-learning.

According to WHTR, Horizon Christian School in Indianapolis and Northeastern Wayne Schools were forced to pivot to e-learning. The illnesses currently impacting schools vary from flu to pneumonia and norovirus. Staff and students spending more time indoors during the winter makes it easier for viruses to spread quickly.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control FluView surveillance report. flu cases continue to rise, and the illness is the main reason for recent school closures nationally. Indiana has experienced the highest flu activity this season since 2022-23.

Area health officials urge Indiana residents to stay home when sick and take normal precautions, such as washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes. Experts also remind residents that it's not too late to get the flu shot, as the season lasts through May. The flu vaccine can help even if you catch the virus, as it can help with the severity of symptoms.

