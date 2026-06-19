Before you sit down for your next meal, you may want to take a quick look at the latest food recalls affecting products sold in Indiana.

Two Food Recalls In Indiana You Should Know About This Week

Here are two food recalls that Indiana shoppers should keep on their radar this week:

Jones Dairy Farm Chicken Sausage Links sold at Costco locations have been recalled due to a packaging error. According to Costco, some bags of frozen chicken sausage links may contain a small amount of pork links that were inadvertently introduced during production. The recall was issued out of an abundance of caution for consumers who cannot eat pork or choose not to include it in their diets.

The affected Chicken Sausage Links were sold between May 1 and May 28, 2026, and can be identified by Costco item number 1211239 and a use-by date of April 29, 2027. Jones Dairy Farm says the recall was not issued for food safety reasons, and consumers who do not avoid pork do not need to take action.

According to a May 29 announcement shared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Champion Foods LLC is voluntarily recalling select batches of Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread due to the potential for Salmonella contamination. The affected products were sold nationwide at retailers including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, Target, and Meijer. The recall is linked to a seasoning blend containing milk powder from California Dairies, Inc., which was previously recalled over potential Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled cheese bread, but consumers should not eat the affected products and should instead discard them or return them to the place of purchase.

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