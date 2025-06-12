Only a short drive from Michigan, one of the area's best theme parks has set the grand opening of their newest roller coaster.

Remember summer days at the theme park? We'd all pile into the car packed with coolers, sunscreen, and backpacks for a fun-filled adventure under the sweltering summer sun.

Get our free mobile app

Why did we think that was fun, again? At 36 years old I'd probably need a full week to recover from one day's worth of fun at Michigan's most notable theme park, Michigan's Adventure.

Just in time for the 2025 season a thrilling new roller coaster is being unveiled and it's only a short drive from Michigan! Rooted in Great Lakes lore, have you heard of the Siren's Curse?

I say it's about time we've had some Great Lakes-themed coasters around here! Given how angry and relentlessly violent those legendary storms can be that'd make for a good roller coaster ride, don't you think?

Located in nearby Sandusky, Ohio Cedar Point has set out to build the tallest, longest, fastest tilt coaster in North America! Yes, you read that correctly-- tilt. coaster. Of the new Siren's Curse Cedar Point shares,

You’ll hear the echo of the siren's chilling melodies as you ascend an old 160-foot-tall Lake Erie shipping crane tower, the sounds growing more sinister as you reach the top. Your fate will hang in the balance as you encounter the roller coaster’s signature moment: a dead stop on a “broken off” section of track. The creaking platform holding your train will slowly tilt into a 90-degree vertical position, forcing you to peer straight down with the hope your train will connect to the twisted track below.

Reaching a top speed of 58 mph the exhilarating ride times out at about 2 minutes. Siren's Curse is set to open to the general public Saturday June 28, 2025. Find more information here.

Which States Own How Much of the Great Lakes? Michigan touches four of the Great Lakes, but only owns a portion of each lake. What percent of the lake belongs to what state?

Please note that all measurements are rough estimates and are not exact. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill