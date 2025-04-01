Goodbye Indiana, Illinois to Become Michigan’s New Border State

A proposed bill could reshape the Indiana-Illinois border, prompting discussions about the future of major cities like Chicago and Fort Wayne. Explore the implications of this initiative.

There is an image floating around that represents what Indiana and Illinois would look like if this bill passes. Below is a crude drawing I made that reflects these changes. Illinois would keep its largest cities like Chicago, Springfield, and Champaign while taking some of Indiana's largest cities like Fort Wayne, South Bend and Gary.

Illinois would then border Michigan to the South from Lake Michigan all of the way to Ohio.

It looks like Indiana wouldn't gain any large Illinois cities out of this exchange. Which is very odd considering Indiana is the state pushing for this as they are attempting to create an Indiana-Illinois boundary adjustment commission, according to Indiana Government's website,

Establishes the Indiana-Illinois boundary adjustment commission, including five members appointed by the governor and five members appointed under Illinois law, to discuss and recommend whether it is advisable to adjust the boundaries between the two states.

The bill to create such a commission passed the Indiana State House and is now in the hands of the state Senate. If Indiana passes a bill to approve the land exchange, Illinois will have to also pass a similar bill to move forward.

What do you think about this land exchange? Is this crazy or a great idea?

