Many Indiana residents are planning trips to visit family and friends for the upcoming holiday season or to escape the cold weather. However, Indiana residents are warned that several locations are now deemed too dangerous to visit.

Indiana Residents Warned 'Do Not Travel' To These Locations

The U.S. Department of State regularly reviews travel advisories based on several risk factors, including health, terrorism, and civil unrest. Each level has a specific advisory for travel, including:

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Level 1 - Exercise Normal Precautions

- Exercise Normal Precautions Level 2 - Exercise Increased Caution

- Exercise Increased Caution Level 3 - Reconsider Travel

- Reconsider Travel Level 4- Do Not Travel

In Level 4 countries, the U.S. government may have " limited ability” to step in should travelers’ safety or security be at risk, according to the State Department. Traveling to these places could be life-threatening for Indiana residents who do not heed the warnings, and there are new locations to be aware of, which include:

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

A new Level 4 warning for the Northeast African nation of Sudan cautions of “extreme health risks and limited availability of medical care” and warns that medical evacuation could be required at a traveler’s expense.

“Do not travel to South Sudan due to risk of unrest, crime, kidnapping, landmines, and health threats,” the travel advisory reads.

Ecuador’s advisory has been revised to Level 2, where travelers must exercise increased caution, adding terrorism to the list of existing threats that include crime, unrest, and kidnapping.

Indiana residents are urged to check the updated list of 'DO NOT TRAVEL' destinations below.

The Updated 2025 U.S. Government 'Do Not Travel' List Traveling to unique and exotic places rather than the usual tourist traps can be quite an adventure. However, it's crucial to research your destination thoroughly.

While every trip comes with some risk, requiring you to mind your surroundings and take some precautions, there are some places you should probably avoid because the risks far outweigh the benefits.

The United States government has a helpful website that lists travel advisories that are in place for countries all over the world, ranking the risk from Level 1 through Level 4.

You should NOT travel there if a country is issued a Level 4 advisory. As of November, the countries below are on the 'Do Not Travel' list. Gallery Credit: David Drew