Many Indiana residents are planning trips to visit family and friends for the upcoming holiday season or to escape the cold weather. However, Indiana residents are warned that several locations are now deemed too dangerous to visit.
Indiana Residents Warned 'Do Not Travel' To These Locations
The U.S. Department of State regularly reviews travel advisories based on several risk factors, including health, terrorism, and civil unrest. Each level has a specific advisory for travel, including:
- Level 1- Exercise Normal Precautions
- Level 2- Exercise Increased Caution
- Level 3- Reconsider Travel
- Level 4- Do Not Travel
In Level 4 countries, the U.S. government may have " limited ability” to step in should travelers’ safety or security be at risk, according to the State Department. Traveling to these places could be life-threatening for Indiana residents who do not heed the warnings, and there are new locations to be aware of, which include:
A new Level 4 warning for the Northeast African nation of Sudan cautions of “extreme health risks and limited availability of medical care” and warns that medical evacuation could be required at a traveler’s expense.
“Do not travel to South Sudan due to risk of unrest, crime, kidnapping, landmines, and health threats,” the travel advisory reads.
Ecuador’s advisory has been revised to Level 2, where travelers must exercise increased caution, adding terrorism to the list of existing threats that include crime, unrest, and kidnapping.
Indiana residents are urged to check the updated list of 'DO NOT TRAVEL' destinations below.
