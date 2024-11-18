Indiana Residents Now Warned ‘Do Not Travel’ To These Places

Indiana Residents Now Warned &#8216;Do Not Travel&#8217; To These Places

With the holidays arriving soon, many Indiana residents are planning to travel to visit friends and family. However, officials warn Indiana residents to be advised of a list of places deemed too dangerous to visit.

The U.S. Department of State issues travel advisories for Indiana and U.S. residents based on several risk factors, such as health, terrorism, and civil unrest. Travel advisories are regularly reviewed and range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel there. Traveling to these places could seriously threaten Hoosiers who do not heed the warnings.

According to the U.S. Department of State, each level has a specific advisory for travel including:

  • Level 1- Exercise Normal Precautions
  • Level 2- Exercise Increased Caution
  • Level 3- Reconsider Travel
  • Level 4- Do Not Travel

According to U.S. News and World Report, crime, kidnapping, and terrorism are common risk factors associated with Level 4 countries and the U.S. government may have " limited ability” to step in should travelers’ safety or security be at risk. While Level 4 countries have the highest travel risk, Level 3 warnings are considered just as serious as Level 4. These areas may experience high crime rates, political instability, widespread disease outbreaks, or active conflict zones.

The U.S. Department of State lists 24 countries as Level 3 on the most recent travel advisory list. Indiana residents are urged to check the updated list of Level 4 'DO NOT TRAVEL' destinations below.

U.S. Government's Level 4 Do Not Travel List

Many people travel at the end of the year for the holidays or to use up vacation days that may expire. These countries have a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory issued on them by the U.S. Government and should be avoided.

