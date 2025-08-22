Indiana is home to thousands of incredible restaurants, and some of the best in the Hoosier state have the Triple D seal of approval. And one Guy Fieri-approved spot in Indiana has been named one of the best 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives' in America.

Indiana Restaurant Named Best 'Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives'

Food Network ranked the top Triple D spots that continue to be fan favorites since Guy Fieri showed up in the red Camaro. And one college town spot in Indiana makes the list for its iconic root beer and burgers.

Triple XXX Family Restaurant in West Lafayette is Indiana's first and oldest drive-in and was also one of the first to appear on 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives' for one standout menu item that's a favorite among a beloved spot for Purdue students, athletes, and locals alike. Food Network says:

Guy visited during the first season of Triple D, and it’s also been a standout on Triple D Nation. What makes this spot so iconic? Hamburgers. Or steak burgers, as owners Greg and Carrie Ehresman call them. Guy tried one of the chopped steak burgers, which you can still order today.

Triple XXX also serves breakfast all day and features another Triple-D option to choose from, including the Drew Brees First Choice breakfast platter, served with eggs, chicken fried steak, or ground sirloin, fried potatoes or hash browns, and buttermilk biscuits & sausage gravy. And the Triple XXX signature root beer served in a cold, frothy mug is a must-try.

Stop by Triple XXX and see why this Triple D favorite is one of the best restaurants in America.

