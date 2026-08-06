If it feels like you or everyone around you has been sneezing and sniffling nonstop, you’re not alone. With wetter springs and milder winters contributing to longer allergy periods, many Hoosiers are turning to allergy medications and other remedies for relief.

Here’s What Indiana Residents Need to Look For:

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Popular Antihistamine Tablets Recalled Across the U.S.

A nationwide recall has Indiana allergy sufferers checking their medicine cabinets for potentially contaminated pills. We now know that allergy season starting earlier and lasting longer in Indiana and many households may already have these medications on hand without realizing it.

According to the FDA alert, trace amounts of ranitidine, a medication once used to treat stomach ulcers, were found in the recalled antihistamine tablets. For people with a sensitivity to ranitidine, exposure could lead to serious adverse reactions, including anaphylaxis, loss of consciousness, and hypotension.

Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories (A Div. of J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.) is voluntarily recalling four lots of Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets USP 5 mg to the consumer level due to cross contamination with Ranitidine. -- FDA.gov

Those of us allergy sufferers already know all too well how dealing with severe allergies can derail your day. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like relief is heading our way anytime soon. Dr. Devang Doshi, pulmonologist and allergist for Corewell Health in nearby Michigan explains,

Every year we're expecting seasons to start earlier and last a little bit longer with higher pollen counts. And so the thought that pollen season tends to come and be worse every year a little bit is very true -- Bridge Michigan

Eight Indiana Cities Where Allergies Hit the Hardest This data was compiled via national research from Lawn Love

Gallery Credit: Travis Sams