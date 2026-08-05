Indianapolis Bar Earns Spot Among America’s Best Bars

Food writers from across the nation searched far and wide for America's best bars, and among Indiana's countless dive bars and lounges, only one Indianapolis wine and cocktail bar earned a spot on the list.

Hoosier Favorite Named Among America’s Top Bars

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With handcrafted cocktails, as well as small plates made in-house with locally sourced ingredients, it's easy to see why The Ball & Biscuit has earned a reputation as Indianapolis' go-to cocktail destinations.

"It’s hard not to feel ritzy at Ball and Biscuit. More importantly, it’s even harder not to have fun." – Bradley Hohulin, Indianapolis Star

Located in the heart of Indianapolis in the Mile Square, The Ball & Biscuit has built is known for its expertly crafted cocktails, a laid-back atmosphere, and a neighborhood feel that keeps thirsty locals coming back again and again.

As Hohulin shares in the full review of The Ball & Biscuit, what makes the joint stand out is largely thanks to owner-operator Kendall Lockwood, "Few restaurateurs permit their staff as much creative freedom as owner-operator Kendall Lockwood; each drink on Ball and Biscuit’s signature cocktail menu is attributed to its creator, usually with a theme drawn from movies or TV."

It only makes sense that in an establishment where staff feel supported and encouraged to be fun and creative, that same energy would become palpable to the guests experiencing it.

Check out all 38 establishments on USA Today's Best Bars in the U.S. list here. Although there's only one Indiana establishment on the list, several standouts from nearby states include:

The 33 Room | Peoria Heights, Illinois

Father Forgive Me | Detroit

Sully's Speakeasy | Canal Fulton, Ohio

Northside Yacht Club | Cincinnati

Land-Grant Brewing Co. | Columbus

Indiana State Fair Unveils Nearly 50 New Food Items for 2026 The Indiana State Fair has unveiled nearly 50 new menu items, giving fairgoers plenty of delicious reasons to visit this summer. Gallery Credit: Bobby G.