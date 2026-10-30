What could be scarier than Halloween ? How about having to change all your clocks the next morning?

As we prepare to fall back early Sunday morning (November 1), keep in mind there's more to the twice-yearly time change than gaining an extra hour of sleep. Research suggests all this switching between Daylight Saving Time and Standard Time could have effects on our sleep patterns, internal body clocks and overall health.

Get our free mobile app

The Long-Term Health Effects of Changing Your Clocks

At least this is considered the "good" time change because we gain an extra hour of sleep. As Halloween and Daylight Saving Time coincide this year, that means an extra witching hour for all you spooky partygoers. But what about the rest of us?

While an extra hour of sleep might sound like a treat, researchers say changing our clocks twice a year could have some unexpected effects on our health. Such as:

Higher rates of stroke and obesity

Circadian rhythm disruption

Changes in energy levels and/or mood

A 2025 study from Stanford Medicine suggests most Americans would be healthier without a bi-annual time change.

And I completely agree! Didn't we talk about doing this in Michigan at one point? So much talk, not much action. The health (and sleep) of every Michigander is on the line!

proponents of permanent standard time contend that more morning light is optimal for health. Organizations such as the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, the National Sleep Foundation and the American Medical Association have endorsed year-round standard time. -- Standford Medicine

Maybe it's time to revisit that bill to abolish Daylight Saving Time in Michigan again, eh?

5 Tips For Surviving Daylight Saving Time The bi-annual, government-mandated "Let's mess with an entire country's sleep cycle" happy fun time known as Daylight Savings Time is here again. Here are five tips to help your mind and body adjust. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow