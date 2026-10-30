Now in its fourth year, Grand Rapids' traditional European Christmas market is set to return this November with more than 60 vendors, outdoor activities like curling, and, of course, plenty of Glühwein!

Twinkling Lights, Treats, and European Charm Await You in Grand Rapids

Get our free mobile app

Yes, it can be crowded. Yes, it can be expensive. And yes, it's totally worth it. Get ready for the stinky smell of raclette to start wafting through the air, Grand Rapids' Christkindl Markt returns to West Michigan from November 18 - December 24, 2026.

Nothing quite gets me in the holiday spirit like a mug of warm Glühwein while strolling through the market and browsing handcrafted holiday gifts with my dearest friends. The lights, the alpenglobes, the food-- what's not to love?

Whether you're visiting the Christkindl Markt for some serious shopping, a snack, or just to browse, your visit can be as budget-friendly or indulgent as you like.

The Parking: While you can find free, unmetered parking downtown, be prepared to do a bit of walking. I'd recommend downloading Grand Rapids' MOTU parking app before your visit. There are also paid parking ramps nearby, along with event parking lots that typically charge between $15 and $25.

Lauren Gordon/TSM/Canva Grand Rapids Christkindl 2

The Hours: You'll have plenty of opportunities to soak up the holiday magic, but the market is closed Mondays and Tuesdays, so plan accordingly! Open Wednesdays 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturdays 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sundays 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

I've found the earlier in the season you go, the less crowded it can be.

The Food: Don't be fooled by raclette's reputation, it actually makes for a very delicious sandwich. Everything from hot soups, bratwurst, pierogis, and pretzels will be available, but save room for dessert! Sweet treats include crepes, churros, mini donuts, waffles, and so much more.

Lauren Gordon/TSM Christkindl Markt Grand Rapids prices

The Alcohol: In 2025 we paid $15 for a mug of Glühwein and $18 for a stein of beer. How much will it be this year? Pro tip: if you're hoping to collect the markt's annual commemorative drinkware-- go early!

Let the countdown to the holiday season begin! Find more details on Grand Rapids' 2026 Christkindl Markt here.

Enjoy Winter Fun at These 3 West Michigan Outdoor Ice Rinks Michigan is a " Water-Winter Wonderland ". What better way to enjoy a beautiful snowy day than with friends, fire pits, and cocoa at your favorite ice skating rink? Discover these three outdoor skating rinks located in West Michigan. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon