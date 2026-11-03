Dolly Parton fans in Michigan can still honor her legacy at one of the Grand Rapids' areas most beloved fall attractions.

When Robinette's Orchard, Bakery & Winery announced its annual corn maze theme for 2026, it felt less like a coincidence and more like fate. Just days before news of Dolly Parton's unexpected passing, Robinette's had announced a Dolly-themed corn maze and a partnership with Parton's Imagination Library of West Michigan.

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However, now that fall colors have peaked and the days have gotten shorter, Robinette's is ensuring everyone has a chance to pay homage one last time this season by making admission to their Dolly corn maze free for the next several weeks.

As a little thank you to our community, the corn maze will be FREE STARTING November 2 through November 13. -- Robinette's via Facebook

In return, Robinette's kindly asks guests to consider making a donation to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, as a portion from every ticket sold was donated to the organization.

August 2026: A West Michigan Corn Maze Is Helping Carry On Dolly Parton's Legacy

August 2026: A West Michigan Corn Maze Is Helping Carry On Dolly Parton's Legacy

The corn maze is open during Robinette's regular business hours. They're open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5:30 p.m. Just keep in mind that the last admission into the corn maze is at 5 p.m.

Even as I sit here writing this, I'm still having a hard time believing Dolly is really gone. She inspired generations of fans to be kind and put books into the hands of millions of children. God bless Dolly Parton!

Robinette's Corn Maze Designs Since 2009 Robinette's Apple Haus and Winery has made annual corn maze designs since 2009.

Photos from Robinette's on Facebook and Google Earth. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill