Why Isn’t This Invasive And Stinky Tree Banned in Indiana?

If you don't recognize this tree by sight you'll certainly know by its smell!

Not only is this tree odorously offensive when it blossoms, but it's actually considered to be invasive by many U.S. states. Places like Ohio, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania have even flat-out banned sales of the tree and made it illegal to plant them.

Why Not Indiana?

Known as a Bradford pear or Callery pear, these trees may be quite the beautiful sight when the bud and blossom, but the stench can take your breath away. USA Today states the trees were first introduced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the mid-'60s as an "ornamental landscape tree". Unfortunately, we didn't know what a nuisance they'd become at the time. While,

...The trees cannot self-pollinate, [they] can reproduce with another variety of the Pyrus calleryana species. The offspring are called Callery pears. The resulting hybrids are even more problematic than the original Bradford pear tree.

Why Are They Such a Nuisance?

Bradford pears are considered to be harmful to other native trees as they "choke out" other plants with their large and shady canopy; no sunlight can get through to reach the ground!

USA Today also explains that because Bradford pears bloom earlier than most trees they actually, "overtake resources from surrounding native species." Plus, the trees have weakened branches that break easily during storms and high winds, such as the recent tornadoes we saw.

Plus, they stink! Some have compared the smell to rotting fish or urine; I say they smell like stinky feet.

Some counties in Indiana host a Bradford/Callery pear buy-back program where residents who show proof of removal of an invasive tree will receive a free native tree to replace it. However, I personally would like to see a statewide ban to rid Indiana of these nuisance trees once and for all!

