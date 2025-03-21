When to Expect Hummingbirds in Your Backyard in Indiana

These birds will need ample food and water as they make their annual migration. According to research those tiny little hummingbirds can travel up to 23 miles in one day!

Here's when you expect these miniature winged marvels to show up in your back yard here in Indiana:

Get our free mobile app

While there are reportedly over 330 known species of hummingbirds, Purdue University's wildlife specialists claim only one chooses to nest here in the Hoosier state:

Indiana Ruby Hummingbird Ruby-Throated Hummingbird - Canva loading...

According to All About Birds the Ruby-Throated Hummingbird is described as,

A flash of green and red, the Ruby-throated Hummingbird is eastern North America’s sole breeding hummingbird. These brilliant, tiny, precision-flying creatures glitter like jewels in the full sun, then vanish with a zip toward the next nectar source.

Where Do They Go For The Winter?

Knowing how Indiana winters can be I don't blame these birds for flying south each fall! Among the smallest birds in the world hummingbirds are only found in the Western Hemisphere with the majority sticking close to the equator flying back down to Mexico and Central America for the winter.

However, it is possible to view these hummingbirds at your backyard feeder from late-July through the end of October, if not later.

When to Expect Their Return

These colorful migratory birds typically make the trek from Mexico to the northern United States in mid-April and will remain throughout summer and into the fall season. The best way to attract them to your yard is to feed them, of course! Purdue University adds,

Nectar, an essential part of the hummingbird’s diet, is obtained from one of two sources: flowers or nectar feeders. Flowers planted in your gardens and around your yard provide a valuable source of nectar for hummingbirds...Nectar solution for hummingbirds can be made by simply mixing four parts water to one part sugar.

15 Indiana Cities With the Most Expensive Homes Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall and Canva