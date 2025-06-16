Meet Indiana’s Billionaires In A State Of Low Average Incomes
Indiana’s income might be low, but there’s quite the wealth gap when you look at the billionaires calling it home.
The average income for an Indiana resident is below $38,000 a year. Somehow, there are 3 billionaires and nearly 139,000 millionaires living in the same state at the same time.
Who Are The 3 Richest Indiana Billionaires?
#1. Carl Cook
Although it is nearly impossible to find a photo of Carl Cook, he is the richest man in Indiana according to Forbes.
Carl Cook took over as CEO of his parents' medical device manufacturer, Cook Group, when his father Bill died in 2011.
- Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $10 Billion
- Indiana Rank: #1 - The Richest Person in Indiana
- U.S. Rank: 89th Richest Person in the United States
- World Rank: 290th richest person in the world
- City of Residence: Bloomington, Indiana
#2. Herb Simon
Herb Simon owns the Simon Property Group and the Indiana Pacers.
- Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $5.1 Billion
- Indiana Rank: 2nd richest person in Indiana
- U.S. Rank: 256th richest person in the United States
- World Rank: 753rd richest person in the world
- City of Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
#3. James Irsay
James Irsay became the owner of the Indianapolis Colts in 1984 at the age of 24. Sadly, Irsay passed away in May at the age of 65.
- Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $4.8 Billion
- Indiana Rank: 3rd richest person in Indiana
- U.S. Rank: 278th Richest Person in the United States
- City of Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
