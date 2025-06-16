Indiana’s income might be low, but there’s quite the wealth gap when you look at the billionaires calling it home.

The average income for an Indiana resident is below $38,000 a year. Somehow, there are 3 billionaires and nearly 139,000 millionaires living in the same state at the same time.

Who Are The 3 Richest Indiana Billionaires?

Cook Group in Bloomington, Indiana

#1. Carl Cook

Although it is nearly impossible to find a photo of Carl Cook, he is the richest man in Indiana according to Forbes

Carl Cook took over as CEO of his parents' medical device manufacturer, Cook Group, when his father Bill died in 2011.

Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $10 Billion

City of Residence: Bloomington, Indiana

Herb Simon: One of the Richest People in Indiana

#2. Herb Simon

Herb Simon owns the Simon Property Group and the Indiana Pacers.

Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $5.1 Billion

City of Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Jim Irsay: One of the Richest People in Indiana

#3. James Irsay

James Irsay became the owner of the Indianapolis Colts in 1984 at the age of 24. Sadly, Irsay passed away in May at the age of 65.

Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $4.8 Billion

278th Richest Person in the United States City of Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

