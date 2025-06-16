Meet Michigan’s Richest: Top Billionaires And Their Impressive Fortunes
In Michigan, while folks hustle for each paycheck, a select few are stacking billions. It's an eye-opening contrast worth exploring.
The average income for a Michigan resident is under $40,000 a year. Meanwhile, we have several billionaires living in the Mitten State. Surprisingly, half of the 8 richest people live here in West Michigan.
Who Are The 8 Richest Michigan Billionaires?
#1. Dan Gilbert
The founder of Quicken Loans, Dan Gilbert, is the richest person in Michigan and the 27th richest person in the United States
- Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $33.1 Billion
- U.S. Rank: 27th Richest Person
- Michigan Rank: #1 - The Richest Person in Michigan
- City of Residence: Franklin, Michigan
#2. Matt Ishbia
The third-wealthiest Michigander is Matt Ishbia. Ishbia is the owner of the NBA team, the Phoenix Suns, and has nearly doubled his net worth in the last 12 months.
- Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $13.1 Billion
- U.S. Rank: 65th Richest Person
- Michigan Rank: 2nd Richest Person
- City of Residence: Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
#3. Ronda Stryker
Ronda Stryker's wealth is connected to the Stryker Corporation and Greenleaf Trust, just to name a few. She has dropped one spot in the rankings from last year.
- Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $8.2 Billion
- U.S. Rank: 141st Richest Person
- Michigan Rank: 3rd Richest Person
- City of Residence: Portage, Michigan
#4, 5, and 6 Doug, Hank, and Mark Meijer
Forbes is grouping Doug, Hank, and Mark Meijer as one billionaire for some reason. Just go with it.
- Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $6.6 billion
- U.S. Rank: All three people are tied at #191
- Michigan Rank: All three people are tied at #4
- City of Residence: Grand Rapids, Michigan
#7. Roger Penske
Roger Penske owns multiple auto-related companies and is a retired race car driver. Roger Penske moved up a spot from last year as his net work increased by $2.4 billion.
- Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $6.4 billion
- U.S. Rank: 200th Richest Person
- Michigan Rank: 7th Richest Person
- City of Residence: Birmingham, Michigan
#8. Marian Ilitch
Pizza, Pizza made Ilitch Money, Money. Marian Ilitch is the co-founder of Little Caesars Pizza.
- Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $3.9 billion
- U.S. Rank: 338 Richest Person
- Michigan Rank: 8th Richest Person
- City of Residence: Bingham Farms, Michigan
