Meet Michigan&#8217;s Richest: Top Billionaires And Their Impressive Fortunes

Photo by Bradley Pisney on Unsplash

In Michigan, while folks hustle for each paycheck, a select few are stacking billions. It's an eye-opening contrast worth exploring.

The average income for a Michigan resident is under $40,000 a year.  Meanwhile, we have several billionaires living in the Mitten State.  Surprisingly, half of the 8 richest people live here in West Michigan.

Who Are The 8 Richest Michigan Billionaires?

Getty Images
#1. Dan Gilbert

The founder of Quicken Loans, Dan Gilbert, is the richest person in Michigan and the 27th richest person in the United States
  • Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $33.1 Billion
  • U.S. Rank: 27th Richest Person
  • Michigan Rank: #1 - The Richest Person in Michigan
  • City of Residence: Franklin, Michigan
Getty Images
#2. Matt Ishbia

The third-wealthiest Michigander is Matt Ishbia. Ishbia is the owner of the NBA team, the Phoenix Suns, and has nearly doubled his net worth in the last 12 months.
  • Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $13.1 Billion
  • U.S. Rank: 65th Richest Person
  • Michigan Rank: 2nd Richest Person
  • City of Residence: Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
Getty Images
#3. Ronda Stryker

Ronda Stryker's wealth is connected to the Stryker Corporation and Greenleaf Trust, just to name a few.  She has dropped one spot in the rankings from last year.
  • Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $8.2 Billion
  • U.S. Rank: 141st Richest Person
  • Michigan Rank: 3rd Richest Person
  • City of Residence: Portage, Michigan

READ MORE: Homeless Shelter In Kalamazoo Delayed, Winter Shelters In Works

Getty Images
#4, 5, and 6 Doug, Hank, and Mark Meijer

Forbes is grouping Doug, Hank, and Mark Meijer as one billionaire for some reason. Just go with it.
  • Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $6.6 billion
  • U.S. Rank: All three people are tied at #191
  • Michigan Rank:  All three people are tied at #4
  • City of Residence: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Getty Images
#7. Roger Penske

Roger Penske owns multiple auto-related companies and is a retired race car driver.  Roger Penske moved up a spot from last year as his net work increased by $2.4 billion.
  • Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $6.4 billion
  • U.S. Rank:  200th Richest Person
  • Michigan Rank:  7th Richest Person
  • City of Residence: Birmingham, Michigan
Getty Images
#8. Marian Ilitch

Pizza, Pizza made Ilitch Money, Money.  Marian Ilitch is the co-founder of Little Caesars Pizza.
  • Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $3.9 billion
  • U.S. Rank: 338 Richest Person
  • Michigan Rank: 8th Richest Person
  • City of Residence: Bingham Farms, Michigan

You think that's eye-opening?  Check out the list of the 10 richest Michigan cities, followed by the 1 poorest below.

