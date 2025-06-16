In Michigan, while folks hustle for each paycheck, a select few are stacking billions. It's an eye-opening contrast worth exploring.

The average income for a Michigan resident is under $40,000 a year. Meanwhile, we have several billionaires living in the Mitten State. Surprisingly, half of the 8 richest people live here in West Michigan.

Who Are The 8 Richest Michigan Billionaires?

#1. Dan Gilbert

The founder of Quicken Loans, Dan Gilbert, is the richest person in Michigan and the 27th richest person in the United States Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $33.1 Billion

$33.1 Billion U.S. Rank: 27th Richest Person

27th Richest Person Michigan Rank: #1 - The Richest Person in Michigan

#1 - The Richest Person in Michigan City of Residence: Franklin, Michigan

#2. Matt Ishbia

The third-wealthiest Michigander is Matt Ishbia. Ishbia is the owner of the NBA team, the Phoenix Suns, and has nearly doubled his net worth in the last 12 months.

Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $13.1 Billion

$13.1 Billion U.S. Rank: 65th Richest Person

65th Richest Person Michigan Rank: 2nd Richest Person

2nd Richest Person City of Residence: Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

#3. Ronda Stryker

Ronda Stryker's wealth is connected to the Stryker Corporation and Greenleaf Trust, just to name a few. She has dropped one spot in the rankings from last year. Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $8.2 Billion

$8.2 Billion U.S. Rank: 141st Richest Person

141st Richest Person Michigan Rank: 3rd Richest Person

3rd Richest Person City of Residence: Portage, Michigan READ MORE: Homeless Shelter In Kalamazoo Delayed, Winter Shelters In Works

#4, 5, and 6 Doug, Hank, and Mark Meijer

Forbes is grouping Doug, Hank, and Mark Meijer as one billionaire for some reason. Just go with it. Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $6.6 billion

$6.6 billion U.S. Rank: All three people are tied at #191

All three people are tied at #191 Michigan Rank: All three people are tied at #4

All three people are tied at #4 City of Residence: Grand Rapids, Michigan

#7. Roger Penske

Roger Penske owns multiple auto-related companies and is a retired race car driver. Roger Penske moved up a spot from last year as his net work increased by $2.4 billion.

Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $6.4 billion

$6.4 billion U.S. Rank: 200th Richest Person

200th Richest Person Michigan Rank: 7th Richest Person

7th Richest Person City of Residence: Birmingham, Michigan

#8. Marian Ilitch

Pizza, Pizza made Ilitch Money, Money. Marian Ilitch is the co-founder of Little Caesars Pizza.

Current Net Worth According to Forbes: $3.9 billion

$3.9 billion U.S. Rank: 338 Richest Person

338 Richest Person Michigan Rank: 8th Richest Person

8th Richest Person City of Residence: Bingham Farms, Michigan

You think that's eye-opening? Check out the list of the 10 richest Michigan cities, followed by the 1 poorest below.

