Whether you prefer a regular pie, a thin crust, or deep dish, you won't have to travel far to find a pizza joint in Indiana to satisfy your craving. And if you're looking for one of the best pizza restaurants in America, you'll find it in the Hoosier state.

Indiana Spot Named One Of The Best Pizza Restaurants In America

5 Reasons To Visit ranked the top pizza joints in the U.S. that promise unforgettable pies and picked the best in every state. And the top spot in Indiana puts its own unique and tasty spin on its perfectly prepared pies.

Futuro in Indianapolis offers a unique experience where innovation meets tradition. 5 Reasons To Visit says:

Their pizza stands out as the best in Indiana due to its perfectly balanced crust—crispy on the edges yet soft and chewy inside—combined with high-quality, fresh ingredients and inventive topping combinations. The wood-fired oven imparts a distinctive smoky flavor that elevates each bite, making Futuro a must-visit destination for pizza enthusiasts seeking both classic and modern flavors.

Try a classic cheese pizza or a Futuro specialty such as the Tavern Spotted Pig topped with applewood smoked bacon, jalapenos, goat cheese, ricotta, hot honey drizzle, Pecorino Romano, housemade red sauce, and Mozzarella blend. And pair your handcrafted pie with a cold craft beer or cider.

Taste the best pizza in Indiana at one of the best pizza restaurants in America at Futuro.

