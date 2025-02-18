There are plenty of chain restaurants in Indiana, but there's nothing like a spot that feels like home and serves consistently delicious food. If you're looking for one of the best mom-and-pop restaurants in America you'll find it in the Hoosier State.

Indiana Spot Named One Of America's Best Mom-And-Pop Restaurants

Lovefood found the best family-run restaurants in the nation which are local favorites and known for their tasty menu items that you won't find anywhere else. One Italian gem in Indiana grabs a spot on the list.

Rocco's Restaurant in South Bend is known for its fresh, made-from-scratch Italian food in a spot that makes you feel like family. Lovefood says:

Comfort food, Italian style is the order of the day at this friendly restaurant in South Bend, which has been a family affair from the beginning. A labor of love, it was opened in 1951 by namesake Calabrian Rocco, his wife Julia, and her parents. Over the years, the once tiny restaurant has expanded and been taken on by a new generation of family members. Swing by for classics like spaghetti and meatballs.

And the pasta isn't the only irresistible menu item.

Try a handmade pizza with your favorite toppings, homemade baked lasagna, or Rocco's homemade sausage sub with a bowl of homemade minestrone. And end your meal with a sweet treat like Rocco's made in-house cannoli.

Visit one of the best mom-and-pop spots in Indiana and the nation at Rocco's Restaurant in South Bend.

