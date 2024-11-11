Indiana: Build-A-Bear Busts a Burial Burglar in Bloomington

A young Indiana woman is now in jail because of her need for Build-A-Bear reward points.

A woman in her 30s recently stole store credit cards, a debit card, and cash from the purse of a woman at a funeral who was grieving the loss of a loved one. She might have gotten away with it if it weren't for those tempting Build-A-Bear reward points. While using the stolen credit card at Build-A-Bear at a local Bloomington, Indiana mall, the alleged funeral purse pirate gave the clerk her name and email address in order to collect reward points from her $73 purchase. That's how the police were able to track her down and lock her up at the Monroe County Jail.

Build-A-Bear Bust at College Mall in Bloomington, Indiana

This isn't this suspect's first rodeo. Not even close. Fox 59 recently listed a rap sheet that shows that this suspect was very busy over the last 6 months.

Used an elderly woman’s credit card to make a purchase to Duke Energy, as well as write a check to herself.

Purchases at Domino’s Pizza and DoorDash from a stolen credit card.

Stole three checks and $105 cash from a person’s purse at the Monroe County Public Library.

Stole a person’s debit card on a Bloomington Transit bus, using it for purchases at Harbor Freight and DoorDash in October

The suspect is accused of multiple pickpocket thefts from the library and Bloomington Transit busses. You can see the full list on Fox 59's story by tapping here.

