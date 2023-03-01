Going Camping? The Best Campground In America Is Right Here In Michigan

Warmer weather can't come soon enough! I don't know about you but after the winter we've had I'm ready to get out of the house and explore the great outdoors.

Something I feel I didn't do enough of last year, or any at all for that matter, is camping. We've got plenty of woodland and wilderness to explore here in The Mitten and I'm bound and determined to take advantage of that in 2023.

With spring right around the corner it's time to start planning your next adventure. If you plan to head Up North you'll want to make sure you add this Michigan campground to your itinerary as it was just named the Number 1 Campground in America!

According to MLive, travel website Campspot released their annual ranking of best campsites in the country and after combing through booking data, online reviews, and fan votes a Gaylord-area campground claimed the number 1 spot.

Indian River RV Resort

Located just 30 miles north of Gaylord, Indian River RV Resort claims the prestigious accolade for 2023. Of the resort Campspot says,

This natural setting is surrounded by mature trees, offering shaded sites with the comfort of modern amenities...With close distance to Michigan's famous lakes, you can enjoy watersports, fishing, boating, and incredible picturesque views...Stay at Indian River RV Resort and create memories that will last a lifetime!

What Makes Indian River #1?

In addition to amenities like laundry, general store, dog park, and heated pool, it's the location of Indian River that makes it so special. Located in the heart of "Up North" territory, Indian River RV Resort is practically in the middle of Michigan's playground!

Nestled between Burt Lake and Mullet Lake you have access to plenty of local fishing and boating, but you're only an hour drive from the Mackinac Bridge, the U.P., and the Great Lakes. This means no matter where your Pure Michigan travels take you, Indian River isn't far from it.

Of their win, owners the Deppe family tell MLive,

[we] were very thrilled when we saw the results...It means all of the things we’ve been emphasizing and changing are what really matters to our customer base.

You can find out more about Indian River RV Resorts and book a date here.