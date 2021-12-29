Improper Use Of Oven Causes Battle Creek Apartment Fire

An oven, being used to heat a home, was determined to be the cause of a fire in the first block of Yuba Street, in Battle Creek, Wednesday morning.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, shortly before 9:00 AM, the tenants indicated that the fire was out. However, crews found that the fire was still active in the kitchen of the second-story apartment. Engine 2 and Engine 5 arrived to provide additional aid in extinguishing the fire. Rescue 4, Truck 6, and Squad 6 were staged nearby for additional resources.

Investigators say that the tenants were using the oven to heat the apartment, and a pan of grease caught fire, extending to the interior kitchen wall. The Fire Marshall reminds residents not to use their oven as a source of heat; it could start a fire or cause death.