Discover the surprising meats that are illegal to barbecue in Michigan. Some will raise eyebrows.

6 Illegal Meats to BBQ in Michigan

Horse Meat

6 Illegal Meats to BBQ in Michigan Canva loading...

We're starting off with a strange one. Horse meat is illegal to eat in several states. However, it's technically legal to eat in Michigan. However, according to the World Population Review, it's not legal to sell or purchase horse meat in Michigan. Which makes it illegal to eat. There are some loopholes with this one, but just thinking about those loopholes is nasty.

Whale

6 Illegal Meats to BBQ in Michigan Canva loading...

You would think a Whale could feed all of Kalamazoo off of one Whale. But whale meat never really became popular. Whales are protected from hunting mainly because of the high demand for whale oil. Consuming whale meat in Michigan will get you in trouble. We hope this leaves a large population of these giants alive and whale.

Cat

6 Illegal Meats to BBQ in Michigan Canva loading...

In 2018, the United States Congress passed a bill that makes it illegal to slaughter dogs and cats for human consumption. My question is, why was it legal up until 7 years ago to eat cats? I am not feline fine with that information.

Sea Turtle

6 Illegal Meats to BBQ in Michigan Canva loading...

At one time, turtle meat was incredibly popular in the U.S. Turtle meat was called "Hoover chicken" during the Great Depression, but then Sea Turtles started vanishing, according to Yahoo.com.

Not surprisingly, the popularity of turtle meat led to a rapid decline in turtle populations across the United States. The Endangered Species Act was signed into law in 1973, and it wasn't long before several turtle species made their way onto the list.

It is now illegal to consume any kind of sea turtle or their eggs.

Get our free mobile app

Dog

6 Illegal Meats to BBQ in Michigan Canva loading...

Eating dogs in the U.S. became a topic that made our country the laughingstock of the world when Trump said this during a Presidential debate in September 2024,

In Springfield, they are eating the dogs. The people that came in, they are eating the cats. They’re eating – they are eating the pets of the people that live there.

For the record, immigrants from Haiti were not eating dogs in Springfield, Ohio. Oddly enough, while the consumption of dog meat is frowned upon in America, only 6 states have laws banning it.

6 States With Laws Against Eating Dog Meat

California

Georgia

Hawaii

Michigan

New Jersey

New York

Virginia

Owls

Don't eat owls in Michigan Canva loading...

Owls have been protected from human consumption for over 100 years, according to ChowHound.com,

You could face a hefty fine and jail time for capturing, killing, trading, transporting, or selling an owl. That's thanks to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, which was created to protect birds that are native to the United States.

Is It Illegal? Answering Frequently Asked Questions About Michigan Laws Michigan has a lot of different laws - and some things that many THINK are illegal/legal that are actually the opposite. Let's take a look and provide answers to 50+ commonly asked questions about Michigan laws. Gallery Credit: Wendy Reed