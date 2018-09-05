If You’re Done With NIKE, Here’s How You Can Make A Difference

The biggest and latest news story to get everybody mad for a week or-so again came yesterday as NIKE, the world's largest sporting equipment/apparel provider launched their "Just Do It" anniversary campaign, which features pictures of sports stars with inspirational quotes on them, because, it's a sports brand.

The major controversy that people started on their own was the Colin Kaepernick picture with the slogan "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything." The ad campaign also features other athletes like Serena Williams, LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr., Lacey Baker, and Shaquem Griffin, but nobody cares about them apparently.

Now, I understand it's now an American tradition to get upset over things that have no affect on you or that have anything to do with you, so I won't lecture. What I WILL say is there are people out there throwing away and burning perfectly good NIKE apparel that could go to a homeless veteran, especially here in Kalamazoo. Someone told me they would donate shoes to me, but first tear off the NIKE swoosh.

If you want to boycott NIKE, I don't have a problem with that, but let's be sensible.

Homeless veterans, and homeless people in general, don't care about political anger towards companies because they are starving and in need of anything they can get. To give them torn up shoes because of someone's political stance on an issue that, logically and realistically, doesn't involve them in any way, would be a huge slap in the face and the ultimate disrespect to those who served. These people deserve nice clothing.

If all you want to do is post pictures of shoes or clothing you're going to destroy on Facebook, and not do something to help, all you're doing is making things worse and are no better than those you're angry with. In fact, it's worse.

If you REALLY care about those who "sacrificed everything," want to "boycott" NIKE, and want to help to provide the veterans on the street with quality gear, then please watch this video and find out how to help. Be a part of real change: