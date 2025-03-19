While Michigan is known for the Great Lakes that make up its iconic shape, it's also known to be a food lovers' paradise for any cuisine you crave. Several Michigan-made foods and drinks are deliciously iconic and unforgettable and should be tried at least once.

14 Iconic Michigan-Made Foods You Should Try At Least Once

If you've lived in Michigan and traveled out of state, you'll notice certain foods are exclusive to the Mitten that we often take for granted to have access to. And if you've moved out of Michigan completely, it's always a treat to receive a care package of Michigan-made goods we crave when we're away.

No matter where you go within the state's borders — from Detroit to Ann Arbor to Frankenmuth — you're bound to find a delicious variety of sweet treats, savory meals, and salty snacks. Your first stop should be at a Michigan coney island for one of the most iconic foods in the Great Lakes state.

A Coney dog is a hot dog topped with chili, onions, and mustard. While you can find this delicious hot dog all over the state, two of the most iconic spots in Detroit have been serving them up for decades, American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island. Thankfully, they're located next to one another so you won't have to travel far to try them both. But save some room for another iconic Michigan-made food.

When a pizza style is named after a Michigan city, there's no doubt that the Great Lakes state is home to restaurants that know how to do pizza right. Try this deep-dish rectangular pizza with Wisconsin brick cheese, creating a crispy, chewy, cheesy crust that defines this Michigan classic. And don't forget dessert...

Nothing beats a sweet treat from Sanders who makes some of the best chocolate in the nation.

Check the list below for more iconic Michigan foods you should try at least once.

14 Iconic Michigan-Made Foods You Should Try At Least Once