Many Michigan residents keep their favorite ice cream on hand for a cool treat after a meal or to help beat the summertime heat. However, residents are urged to check their freezers as a popular brand sold in Michigan stores has recalled 14 flavors that could lead to illness.

Popular Ice Cream Brand Recalls 14 Flavors From Michigan Stores

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, over a dozen ice cream snacks have been recalled due to the presence of undeclared milk in the products. This could lead to serious or life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivities to milk, and one consumer illness has been reported. The recall includes the following:

Tropicale Foods has issued recalls for 14 products sold under brand names La Michoacana and Helados Mexico. "These products contain undeclared milk," Tropicale Foods said in its statement. "Though these products include 'cream' in the product ingredient lists, the common name 'milk' is not declared." The following products have been recalled from retail stores in Michigan and nationwide:

LaMichoacana coconut (single) – Oct. 3, 2026 to May 3, 2027

LaMichoacana strawberry (single) – Oct. 1, 2026 to May 16, 2027

LaMichoacana bubble gum (single) – April 7, 2027 to April 19, 2027

LaMichoacana cookies and cream (single) – April 9, 2027 to April 11, 2027

LaMichoacana mango (single) – Feb. 3, 2027 to April 8, 2027

LaMichoacana coconut (six-pack) – Nov. 25, 2026 to April 12, 2027

LaMichoacana strawberry (six-pack) – June 3, 2026 to June 17, 2027

LaMichoacana variety ice cream (16-pack) – March 14, 2027 and March 16, 2027

LaMichoacana mini variety ice cream (12-pack) – Sept. 9, 2026 to April 12, 2027

LaMichoacana rompope (six-pack) – April 24, 2027 to July 14, 2027

Helados Mexico mini variety cream (12-pack) – May 29, 2026 to June 24, 2027

Helados Mexico mini chocolate dip variety cream (12-pack) – Dec. 17, 2026 to June 15, 2027

Helados Mexico DLR mini variety cream (12-pack) – Dec. 31, 2026 to May 2, 2027

Helados Mexico DLR mini chocolate chip dip variety cream (12-pack) – Jan. 14, 2027 to June 18, 2027

Those who have the products should discard them if they have allergies or sensitivities to milk, the announcement stated. Customers who have questions can call (909) 563-3090.

