Many Michigan residents have a favorite ice cream in the freezer for sweet treat cravings. But residents are warned that a popular ice cream brand has been recalled in Michigan, and eating it could cause serious illness.

Ice Cream Recall Hits Major Grocery Store Chain In Michigan

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, a voluntary recall of a popular ice cream brand has been initiated because the product "may contain undeclared wheat." According to the company's announcement, "Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products." Consumers with a wheat allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product. The recall includes the following information:

Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. announced a voluntary recall of "a limited number" of Häagen-Dazs brand Dark Chocolate Mini Bars. The affected product is Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Dark Chocolate Mini Bars in the 6-count package with batch code LLA519501 and a Best By date of January 31, 2027. The affected product was shipped to Kroger locations in 29 states, including Michigan.

The company said in its statement that no other Häagen-Dazs products or other batches of Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Dark Chocolate Mini Bars are affected by this recall. The company has instructed consumers with a wheat allergy or sensitivity not to consume the recalled product and to discard it or "return it to their place of purchase for a full refund."

