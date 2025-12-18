Ice cream is a favorite treat for many Indiana residents who keep their favorite flavors on hand to enjoy after a meal or whenever a craving strikes. However, residents are urged to check their freezers for a popular brand that has been recalled in Indiana, which could result in a dangerous bite.

Ice Cream Urgently Recalled In Indiana May Contain 'Small Stones'

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was issued due to the potential presence of foreign materials. If accidentally ingested, these contaminants could cause dental damage, laceration of the mouth or throat, laceration or perforation of the intestine, and other serious injuries.

The recall affects pints of So Delicious Dairy Free's Salted Caramel Cluster ice cream. According to the FDA, small stones and other hard objects could be embedded in the cashew pieces in the ice cream. Indiana residents are urged to check the label for the following information:

Name: So Delicious Dairy Free, Salted Caramel Cluster flavor

SKU: 136603

UPC: 744473476138

Best-by dates: before Aug. 8, 2027

No other products or ice cream flavors sold by So Delicious are impacted, according to the FDA. If you purchased the affected frozen dessert, do not eat it. For information on refunds, contact So Delicious Dairy Free® at 1-833-367-8975.

